New R-Box Combi Steam Oven from ROBAM replaces up to 20 small appliances

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading global kitchen appliance brand ROBAM announces its brand-new R-Box Combi Steam Oven, a next-generation countertop unit that has the potential to replace up to 20 separate small appliances and save countertop space in the kitchen. The R-Box tackles a wide variety of food preparation and cooking functions, including three professional steam modes, two baking functions, grilling, convection, air frying, breadmaking and more.

"Today's kitchens have become cluttered with a variety of specialized small appliances, many of which focus on just one or two cooking applications," said Elvis Chen, ROBAM Regional Director. "This creates congestion on the countertop while individual appliances are in use, and storage challenges when it's time to put them away. With the R-Box Combi Steam Oven, we are eager to help people declutter their kitchens while giving them a chance to be more versatile in their cooking practices."

The R-Box Combi Steam Oven utilizes Professional Vortex Cyclone technology, powered by a dual-speed motor and double-ring heating tube, to create stable temperatures and ensure that food is heated evenly while retaining nutrients. In addition to standalone functions, such as baking and grilling, the appliance offers powerful multi-stage capabilities as well, such as steam baking and steam roasting, to provide home cooks with more precise control over the cooking process. To ensure no heat escapes during the cooking process, the unit is equipped with three layers of glass. In addition to conventional cooking functions, the unit's additional modes include ferment, clean, sterilize, defrost, warm, dry and descale.

The R-Box Combi Steam Oven features an ergonomic design and 20-degree tilt display, so there's no need to bend down to use the controls. Its forward-facing cooling technology ensures that overhanging cabinets will not be exposed to moisture and excess steam. Crafted of high quality stainless steel and glass, the unit is safe to touch while cooking. It comes pre-loaded with 30 chef-tested smart recipes and is available in three designer colors: Mint Green, Sea Salt Blue and Garnet Red.

Additional Features

The R-Box Combi Steam Oven offers up to 70 minutes of steam and three distinct steam modes: Low (185º F), Regular (210º F) and High (300º F)

Air frying mode uses high speed, high temperature air circulation of 2,000 rpm to separate grease while locking in moisture, so foods are crispy on the outside and still juicy within

From lowest to highest, the unit is capable of achieving temperatures between 95-445º F

About ROBAM

Founded in 1979, ROBAM is known around the world for its high-end kitchen appliances and has ranked #1 in global sales for seven consecutive years for both built-in cooktops and range hoods. From integrating state-of-the-art Field-Oriented Control (FOC) technology and hands-free control options, to embodying an entirely new design aesthetic for the kitchen that doesn't hold back on functionality, ROBAM's suite of professional kitchen appliances offer the perfect combination of power and prestige. For more information, visit us.robamworld.com.

