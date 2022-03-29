GPR Ventures completes purchase of apartment complex in Salt Lake City

The six-building, 64-unit project has significant vacancies and is in transition
SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GPR Ventures has made its second-ever multi-family acquisition by completing the purchase of a six building, 64-unit residential project in Salt Lake City. The buildings, renamed from City View Apartments to the Alta View Apartments, are located at 1012 East Barbara Place and have significant vacancies. The purchase, which closed escrow on Dec. 10, 2021, marks the 34th overall acquisition for GPR Ventures and the third in the state of Utah.
"Salt Lake City consistently ranks as one of the top markets in the nation for growth opportunity, and our activities in the industrial and multi-family sectors reflect that," said Glen Yonekura, GPR Ventures co-founder and Managing Principal. "We continue to expand GPR Ventures' value-add presence in the Western United States with this acquisition. Additionally, we remain committed to the Salt Lake City market and our multi-family platform expansion.
Real estate firm #GPRVentures has purchased a six-building, 64-unit multifamily property in #SaltLakeCity #Utah. The portfolio is set in the East Bench neighborhood and overlooks the Salt Lake Valley near the University of Utah. https://GPRVentures.com/
Property Features + Benefits
The Alta View Apartments portfolio is set in the East Bench neighborhood and overlooks the Salt Lake Valley near the University of Utah. The vintage-style apartments are outfitted with hardwood floors and are available in a variety of layouts, from studio to three-bedroom units.
For more information on GPR Ventures and its complete portfolio, visit https://www.gprventures.com/.
Media Contact
Amanda Allnutt, Merlot Marketing, Inc., 916-285-9835, gprventures@merlotmarketing.com
SOURCE GPR Ventures
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.