GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria van Camp, CTO and Senior Vice President, SKF Technology Development will leave SKF to continue her career outside SKF. She will leave Group Management today but will remain in an advisory role during a brief transition period.
Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, says: "On behalf of SKF I would like to thank Victoria for her valuable contribution during many years of employment and I wish her all the best in future".
The role as CTO and Senior Vice President, SKF Technology Development has been assumed on an interim basis by Andrew Bell, Director, Product Development & Engineering.
A recruitment process to identify a new CTO and Senior Vice President has been initiated.
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com
This information was brought to you by Cision
https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-announces-changes-to-group-management,c3534357
The following files are available for download:
20220329 SKF announces changes to Group Management
SOURCE SKF
