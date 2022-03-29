Gifts Retailing Market to record USD 14.60 Bn incremental growth | APAC to dominate with 40% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gifts retailing market size is expected to increase by USD 14.60 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. The report also covers segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis of the market.
Download a Free Sample Now to know more about the report coverage.
The market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players occupying the competitive landscape. Technavio identifies Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.as dominant players in the market.
Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Amazon.com Inc: The company offers redeemable Pay gift cards for occasions such as weddings.
- American Greetings Corp: The company offers products such as E-cards, seasonal birthday cards, and funny birthday e-Cards.
- Bed Bath and Beyond Inc: The company offers home decor gifts products such as clothing and stationery items.
Although the rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture, the growing popularity of private-label brands, and expansion in the distribution channel and social media marketing will offer immense growth opportunities, pricing pressures due to fierce market competition, criticality in inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management, growing competition from homemade and DIY gifts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Buy our full report to uncover successful business strategies adopted by leading
vendors. Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample Report
Gifts Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Gifts Retailing Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Souvenirs and Novelty Items
- Seasonal Decorations
- Greeting Cards
- Giftware
- Other Gift Items
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
By product, the souvenirs and novelty items segment generated maximum revenue in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, the offline distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales in the market and the segment is expected to continue to create significant growth opportunities for market players.
By Geography, APAC will be dominating the market, occupying 40% of the global market share. China is the key market for gift retailing in APAC. The market will observe faster growth in APAC than in other regions during the forecast period.
Our gifts retailing market report covers the following areas:
Gifts Retailing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gifts retailing market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the gifts retailing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gifts Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gifts retailing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gifts retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gifts retailing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts retailing market vendors
Related Reports:
Personalized Gifts Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Personalized Gifts Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Gifts Retailing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 14.60 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.97
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, France, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Giftware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- American Greetings Corp.
- Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
- Card Factory Plc
- Enesco LLC
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- Spencer Gifts LLC
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.