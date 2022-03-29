Crypto to Disrupt Global Payments Sector, Next: Raj Chowdhury

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash chief, and eminent blockchain and crypto figure, Raj Chowdhury, considers the payments solutions sector to be the next target for blockchain and crypto enterprises.

Survey reveals the global digital payment market size is anticipated to touch USD 361.30 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. According to a leading consulting company, the global volume of digital payments is expected to increase by more than 80% between 2020 and 2025, reaching nearly 1.9 trillion by 2025 from around 1 trillion transactions in 2020.

As the digital payment market scales it will create a void for the unbanked population, those that will continue to transact in cash. Installation of crypto payment gateway, the likes of Billbitcoins by HashCash, can encourage and facilitate payment in crypto, creating an alternative for them. "The opportunity of installing a crypto payment structure is huge in this case," remarked Chowdhury. "Leading e-commerce brands have already installed crypto payment processors to enable their customers to pay in crypto. The same could be applied globally across commercial ventures as an alternative payment method."

Chowdhury has previously spoken about the incorporation of a crypto payment processing structure in online Forex broking sites. This time he expects a crypto appendage to the digital payment processing infrastructure. "The crypto payment process infrastructure is just taking off and is sure to disrupt the payments sector worldwide."

"The incorporation of a crypto payment processor should establish financial inclusivity enabling the unbanked population to make online purchases or any other cashless purchases. The combination of digital and virtual money will also save the cost of printing currency."

Chowdhury has previously been vocal on the importance of security in crypto ventures. He has also dwelled on the relationship between gen Z and the Metaverse, expecting it to be turbulent. He has also stated that novice traders moving towards CFD trade is yet another trend to sustain through 2022.

The global payments sector poses opportunities, fintech and crypto enterprises should explore. Blockchain has the capacity to disrupt the digital transaction space in ways that can benefit merchants and consumers alike.

About Raj Chowdhury:

Raj Chowdhury is the Managing Director of HashCash Consultants and a Blockchain pioneer. Raj pioneered the first interbank Trade Finance and Remittance implementation of Blockchain Technology between two of the largest global banks. Raj is an eminent voice in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency space and actively engages with policymakers in this area. He is a contributor to Economic Times, Business World, CNNMoney and advises industry leaders in the adoption of Blockchain. He is a member of Asha Silicon Valley, a nonprofit committed to education for children in emerging countries. Author of the book 'The Dark Secret of the Silicon Valley', Raj is an investor in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies and an active member of the philanthropic community.

Media Contact

COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info

SOURCE Hashcash Digest