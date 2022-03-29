Corra Group Helps Keep Trucking and Transportation Companies DOT Compliant by Offering Batch Files for Annual Driving Records

To assist Truckers with compliance, Corra Group offers Batch File MVRS at a rapid turnaround.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corra Group is assisting trucking and transportation companies with their DOT compliance needs by offering both a la carte and batch files for the company's annual motor vehicle driving records requirements. The El Segundo, California headquartered background checking service can deliver driving records for every state in the union, plus Canada and Puerto Rico.
"It is essential that trucking and transportation companies meet all Department of Transportation compliance mandates," said Corra Group Co-Founder, Nick Gustavson. "This standard is vital at a time when there is a driving shortage and trucking groups are struggling to find new drivers and to keep their current drivers compliant and on the road.
"Corra Group offers batch file uploads of minimum fifty drivers," said Gustavson. "The driving records return in less than a 48 hour turnaround. Employers also have the option of ordering MVRS individually, at which point for most states they return in about sixty seconds.
Gustavson underlined that in addition to the MVRS, Corra Group offers driver PSP driver safety reports as well as CDLIS, criminal records searches and DOT employment verification. He noted that clients can request custom trucking packages in any way they see fit. He added that some of the services are necessary for DOT compliance, while some are elective background checks.
"Clients simply upload to us a spreadsheet containing the required information in order to conduct batch file motor vehicle driving records," said Gustavson. "Clients will provide release forms for each driver Corra Group is checking, and that's about it. In 24 to 48 hours, the driving records are returned to clients. For those companies with less than fifty drivers, the are free to order each record individually. It's a simple process and turnaround is very fast in most states."
BACKGROUND: Corra operates as Corra Group and specializes in employment screening and corporate research and due diligence. It is one of the few companies that will answer the phone. Check out Corra Group at http://www.corragroup.com
