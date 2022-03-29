Canton Fair Witnesses China's Trade, Open Economy

GUANGZHOU, China, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, Guangzhou will embrace the opening of the 131st Canton Fair.Committed to its motto of "Canton Fair, Global Share", the Fair, which has been held for 65 years and has witnessed the development of China's opening-up, will once again welcome guests from all over the world.
The Fair was founded in 1957 when Premier Zhou Enlai proposed to abbreviate it to "Canton Fair". At that time, the Fair was the only channel for Chinese enterprises to trade with foreign companies.
In the early 1970s, the ice-breaking diplomatic relations brought increasing influence to the Canton Fair. The world began to get to know China through the Fair, which has attracted some dignitaries, including George H.W. Bush and Edward Heath, to visit personally. Held every spring and autumn, the Fair has continued to evolve, contributing a lot to the trade cooperation and exchange between China and the world.
In 2007, the 101st Canton Fair began to set up exhibition sections for imported goods, and the "China Export Fair" was officially renamed the "China Import and Export Fair", which reflected the surging tide of China's new round of opening-up.
Relocated for four times, the Canton Fair Complex now sits alongside the Pearl River. Several exhibition halls and relocations are like milestones documenting the glorious history of the Canton Fair, from which China's resolve and history can also be seen for increasing opening-up and integration into the world economy.
The 127th Canton Fair was held online from June 15 to 24, 2020, blazing a new path for online trading event. In the 130th session, Canton Fair made further innovations with an online–offline integration.
"Along with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) officially signed in early 2022, many exhibitors have been increasing their trade cooperation with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Japan and South Korea. Many participants have expressed their desire to take advantage of the Canton Fair and catch the opportunities brought by the RCEP", said Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair.
The Fair has developed into one of the top-ranking international trade events in China. The Canton Fair is expected by President Xi to further enlarge China's opening-up. Also, the Fair will continue to serve as a platform for China to share the beautiful vision of the future.
Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.
SOURCE Canton Fair
