Nippon Express (Middle East) Becomes First Japanese Logistics Company to Acquire GDP Certification in Middle East

TOKYO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Middle East) L.L.C. (hereinafter "NX Middle East"), a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc., on February 3, 2022, became the first Japanese logistics company in the Middle East to obtain Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for forwarding operations, inclusive of temporary storage, at its Jebel Ali Free Zone Logistics Center in Dubai, evidencing its compliance with GDP standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.
NX Middle East Head Office
Jebel Ali Free Zone Logistics Center
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been making focused efforts to attract the healthcare industry, and numerous pharmaceutical manufacturers and R&D institutions are expected to set up operations there in future. Dubai, the largest city in the UAE, functions as a hub for COVID-19 vaccine transport in the Middle East and Africa, and is also home to the world's largest hub warehouse for pharmaceutical aid supplies from U.N. agencies such as the World Food Programme (WFP).
Having acquired GDP certification for temporary storage and air/ocean forwarding of pharmaceutical products, NX Middle East will be combining the NX Group's international temperature-controlled transport services with temporary storage and forwarding functions at its GDP-certified warehouse to provide a safe and high-quality pharmaceutical distribution platform.
The NX Group, formerly the Nippon Express Group which renamed its corporate group name following transition to a holding company system in January, will continue stepping up its initiatives in the pharmaceutical industry, identified as a priority industry in the Group's Business Plan, and globally enhancing and expanding its services to meet the increasingly sophisticated and diversified pharmaceutical transport needs of its customers.
Name and address of facility
Name: Jebel Ali Free Zone Logistics Center, Nippon Express (Middle East) L.L.C. Address: Jebel Ali Free Zone Plot No. S10701, Dubai, U.A.E.
