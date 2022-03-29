Professional Skincare Market Size to Grow by USD 4.65 Billion | By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography | Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2025

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Skincare Market value is set to grow by USD 4.65 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Anti-aging Products Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Moreover, APAC will register the highest growth rate of 48% among the other regions.
Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- Product
- Anti-aging Products
- Pigmentation Products
- Dehydration Products
- Acne Control Products
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Product Innovation and Product Line Extension Leading to Product Premiumization to Boost the Market Growth
The growing consumer demand for innovative products with optimal usage and the rising competition among market players are compelling vendors to engage in research and development activities. The increasing consumer need is encouraging vendors to offer professional treatments and products that are priced higher than traditional skincare products.
Similar Benefit from Low-priced Consumer Category Products to Challenge the Market Growth
Consumers, especially in developing countries, still prefer normal skincare products and traditional homemade remedies to professional skin care products for their skin-related concerns. This limited adoption of professional skincare products is further hampered by the stunted reach of organized retail in developing nations. Most consumers in developing countries prefer normal and traditional skincare remedies rather than visiting a professional. Several other products for skin-related issues are also available in the market (such as organic products and other consumer category cosmetic products) that consumers prefer over professional skincare products. Then there are many small and domestic vendors operating in their respective regions and offering skincare products at much lower rates from the big brands available in the market, whose professional skincare products mostly come under the premium category.
Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025: Scope
- Professional Skincare Market size
- Professional Skincare Market trends
- Professional Skincare Market analysis
The Value Chain of the Market Includes the Following Core Components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Support activities
- Innovation
Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The professional skincare market report offers information on several market vendors, including Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others.
Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product innovations and product differentiation to compete in the market.
Professional Skincare Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist professional skincare market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the professional skincare market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the professional skincare market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of professional skincare market vendors
Professional Skincare Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 4.65 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.30
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Anti-aging products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pigmentation products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dehydration products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Acne control products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beiersdorf AG
- Clarins
- Coty Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- L'Oréal SA
- Revlon Consumer Products Corp.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
