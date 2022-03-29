Banyan Air Service Latest MRO Qualified to Install Bongiovi Aviation's Speaker-less Audio System

Banyan Air Service announced that they have been listed as a Certified Installer for the Bongiovi Aviation Speaker-less audio system, after completing the installation on a Gulfstream G550 at its full-service facility in Fort Lauderdale Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Banyan Air Service announced that they have been listed as a Certified Installer for the Bongiovi Aviation Speaker-less audio system, after completing the installation on a Gulfstream G550 at its full-service facility in Fort Lauderdale Florida. The Bongiovi Speaker-less audio system with the use of patented signal processing is able to overcome a noisy cabin environment and reproduce high-fidelity audio. The integrated signal-processing technology is combined with speaker-less transducers that mount behind the interior panels in the ceiling and sidewalls to produce an immersive audio experience throughout the cabin.

In addition to the Bongiovi Aviation Speaker-less audio System being installed in the Gulfstream G550, a system was installed in the Banyan Pilot Shop's Gulfstream G2 Mockup. This Gulfstream mockup is the first of its kind for any MRO. Banyan now has the ability to demonstrate this unique sound system to its customers.

Banyan Air Service Avionics Sales Manager, Eric Smith has heard the Bongiovi Speaker-less audio system in Honda Jets and at the NBAA Yearly Convention prior to its installation in the Gulfstream G550 and Pilot Shop Mockup. "The sound is impressive," said Smith. "I'm excited to give our customers the option for the Bongiovi system featuring such high-end audio entertainment." After the installation Mr. Smith stated, "We have not had this kind of support for a first install with anyone, very impressed, and top notch by the whole Bongiovi Team."

Banyan Air Service Director of Avionics, Danny Santiago states the Gulfstream customer not only uses the aircraft for personal travel but also leases out the G550. It was important for them to provide the latest in cabin audio along with installing an Aviation Clean Air (ACA) Ionizing system which has been proven to neutralize Covid 19.

