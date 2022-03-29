Dr. Inetta F. Rogers's newly released "The Evangelist: Memoir of Nettie B. Rogers" is an inspiring discussion of challenges faced on the road to successful ministry

"The Evangelist: Memoir of Nettie B. Rogers" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Inetta F. Rogers is an engaging pastoral resource and memoir that examines the highs and lows of pursuing one's calling in the ministry.

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Evangelist: Memoir of Nettie B. Rogers": an encouraging look into a life of passionate faith. "The Evangelist: Memoir of Nettie B. Rogers" is the creation of published author Dr. Inetta F. Rogers, who carries a Doctor of Ministry, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts, and a Pastoral Care Certificate. Dr. Rogers assumed the presidency of Memphis Inter-Denominational Fellowship, Incorporated (MID Fellowship) in 2005. MID Fellowship, an organization charged to build spiritual and moral fiber, was founded and chartered in 1968 by her mother, Evangelist Nettie B. Rogers. She retired in 2019 after spending 39+ years as a human resources executive, where she was recognized for her leadership and contribution to the profession on the local and national levels.

Dr. Rogers shares, "As we reflect on the history of women in ministry, we see few women who undergo denial as preachers or evangelists but who managed to survive with strength, poise, and godliness. This is the case for Evangelist Nettie B. Rogers.

"As a minister of the gospel, Evangelist Rogers faced many adversities. She remained steadfast, however, and did not denounce her calling to the preaching ministry but remained true to it. She persevered as a strong supporter of female ministers of the gospel.

"Throughout her life, she cast her bread upon the water, evangelizing and ministering to others. She indeed had a vertical love for God and a horizontal love for her family and humanity. Her memoir reflects her positive work, and after many years of labor, the Lord blessed the work of her hands.

"This book is essential reading for women and men entering the ministry and facing challenges. May you be encouraged.

"And in the words of Evangelist Rogers, 'Tell Him [God] "Thank you!" Mighty Sweet! Mighty Sweet!'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Inetta F. Rogers's new book will challenge and encourage as readers witness determined faith.

Dr. Rogers shares in hopes of encouraging the next generation and invigorating the spirit in established spiritual leaders as they face down countless challenges on the road to fulfilling their calling.

