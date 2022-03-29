Published book presents a modern retelling of the biblical story of Esther, creatively re-imagined for a younger generation

Shaylene King announces the release of 'Liberty Lane and the One-Girl Rebelution'
LEWISBURG, Tenn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaylene King wanted to blend her work with girls and her love of reading modern retellings of fairytales with her love of reading Bible stories. It is for this reason she has written "Liberty Lane and the One-Girl Rebelution" (published by WestBow Press), a modern retelling of the biblical story of Esther, creatively re-imagined for a younger generation.
The confident but often stubborn spitfire, Liberty Lane O'Shea strongly stands for what she believes in; from standing on tables at school to boycott the high calorie foods they are serving, to standing in the pouring rain outside Target to protest their lack of chic rain attire.
When the reigning queen of the Royal Crown competition is fired, the "King" of Sir Frederick Preparatory School and his talent scout search for the next big star. Liberty Lane is discovered and asked to compete. With nothing to lose and everything to gain, she agrees to vie for the crown.
However, everything Liberty Lane stands for will be tested when she encounters a malicious contestant intent to secure himself the crown by destroying his competition, which just happens to include Liberty Lane herself.
"This story is whimsical, full of wisecracks, capers and clowning, perfect for middle grade readers who wants a strong, 'real life' protagonist, not a 'cardboard Christian' who wins against the odds because here, the protagonist offers hope that they too can overcome obstacles in their life," King says.
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, King answers, "To teach biblical truths while meeting tweens where they are at in their 'me' obsessed world. It tackles important issues at the core of the story like bullying, gossiping, and peer pressure. Within this framework are the many life lessons learned along the way. The central messages the Bible teaches in each story are taught through Liberty Lane's adventures." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/731923-liberty-lane-and-the-one-girl-rebelution
"Liberty Lane and the One-Girl Rebelution"
By Shaylene King
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 170 pages | ISBN 9781664211971
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 170 pages | ISBN 9781664211964
E-Book | 170 pages | ISBN 9781664211957
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Shaylene King is the founder of The Mean Girl Extinction Project, a 501(c)3 non-profit created to address the rise in relational aggression among girls. She teaches girls how to, not only survive girl world but to make a difference and thrive in girl world. King also teaches and trains the nation's leading student-led bully prevention program, Safe School Ambassadors. She works to equip students with the tools they need to develop self-confidence while practicing and promoting positive communication with their peers. She lives with her husband in Middle Tennessee, sailing the unchartered waters of empty nesting. She enjoys any time she gets to spend with her two grown children who are off exploring the world and living the life God created for them.
WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit westbowpress.com or call 844-714-3454.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, WestBowPress, 844-714-3454, pressreleases@westbowpress.com
SOURCE WestBow Press
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.