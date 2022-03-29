Learn about one mom's journey through unthinkable grief in new book

Constance Spight announces publication of 'Letters to My Departed Son'
DETROIT, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A grieving mother, Constance Spight, shares a heartfelt volume of personal letters to her beloved son as he battles and sadly loses an insurmountable health challenge in "Letters to My Departed Son: Dear Brandon" (published by Archway Publishing).
The letters to her son provides a poignant glimpse into his extraordinary life. The letters from his mom, will lead the readers through an extremely challenging time that begins with Spight's son's diagnosis at age 17 and ends with her reflections about the journey through unthinkable grief to eventual acceptance and healing.
"Even though this book is about my grief journey, it also illustrates the impact people can have on your life," Spight says. "It reminds us the power of some people to leave a significant imprint even if only on this earth for a short time. It emphasizes the importance of relationships we build with our children and understanding their purpose on this earth when they're gone."
"Letters to My Departed Son" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Letters-my-departed-son-Dear-brandon-Constance-Spight/dp/1665715774.
"Letters to My Departed Son"
By Constance Spight
Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 224 pages | ISBN 9781665715775
Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 224 pages | ISBN 9781665715782
E-Book | 224 pages | ISBN 9781665715799
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Constance Spight earned a juris doctorate from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, and is a city of Detroit retired police commander. She and her husband, Virgil, also a retired police commander, reside in a 1930's three-story Tudor in Detroit. "Letters to My Departed Son" is her first book.
