Trusted Objects announces a new release of its software secure element to protect IoT devices

Trusted Objects, an expert in cybersecurity technologies for embedded systems, is proud to announce the delivery of a new version of to-protect, its industry-unique software secure element.

AIX EN PROVENCE, France, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As IoT deployments are accelerating, we are reaching a turning point where security is becoming a priority for developers and users. There are growing expectations to protect IoT devices against security attacks, and to have a Root of Trust (RoT) as the cornerstone of IoT devices security services.

to-protect is an easy to implement software solution that increases the security robustness of IoT devices based on generic microcontrollers (MCU). It facilitates the setting of a chain of trust into the IoT ecosystem and can be used as a RoT to enable security services all along the device life cycle.

The new release 2.0 allows both new and existing applications to benefit from further security countermeasure capabilities against the most advanced logical and physical attacks, including side channel attacks and fault injection. A Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms (SESIP) Level 3 certification is underway.

With to-protect, the secure element functionalities are available in software:

Enable critical security functions: secure authentication, data transfer integrity and confidentiality, secure boot, onboard key generation, secure storage and more.

Include secure implementation of various communication protocols.

to-protect also brings major benefits for IoT device developers:

Designed for MCU with limited computing and communication capabilities.

Easy download into any generic MCU (ARM Cortex, RISC V,…) without having to change the IoT hardware platform design.

Quick security integration into devices already in the field (retrofit).

to-protect has already been ported on various platforms, such as STMicroelectronics' STM32 and Espressif' ESP32 series, demonstrating the ease of integration and the solution advantages in terms of security.

to-protect is provided in two parts: libTO library and to-protect secure core.

libTO library is a source code providing all to-protect APIs , now accessible for evaluation and integration through GitHub: https://github.com/TrustedObjects/libTO

to-protect secure core is a binary file to be flashed at the selected memory location, providing all to-protect features. to-protect secure core is available as an evaluation version downloadable free of charge from our web site and as a production version under a licensing model.

Vincent Dupaquis, Chief Security Architect at Trusted Objects declares: "With this new release of to-protect, the IoT ecosystem is taking a major step toward more embedded security and a wider range of security services at the device level. It is a smart technology to simply and rapidly integrate security into new and existing IoT applications."

About Trusted Objects

Trusted Objects is a leading independent player in cybersecurity technologies for embedded systems and cloud device management platforms. Trusted Objects provides innovative solutions including secure software and secure operations to dramatically enhance the whole security chain, from edge device to cloud. Thanks to its longstanding expertise, Trusted Objects designs products and solutions that change the game, with a focus on ease of integration and user-friendliness, while complying with the latest standards in terms of security.

Trusted Objects to-security products and services for constrained devices are positioned to create trust all along the value chain including edge devices, networks, clouds and manufacturing.

http://www.trusted-objects.com

