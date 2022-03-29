Follow a white Christian woman's journey learning to address white privilege in new book

Katherine B. Martin announces publication of 'The Colorful Image of God'

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aimed at white Christians, Katherine B. Martin's book "The Colorful Image of God: A White Christian's Guide to Doing Better" (published by Archway Publishing) teaches about race and how to do better in the fight for racial justice.

The book explores race, racism and related topics like white privilege and implicit bias from the author's perspective as a white, Christian woman. Martin tells personal stories from her own racial identity journey to help ease others into what can sometimes be uncomfortable topics and provide concrete suggestions of what others can do to help uproot racial injustices in the United States.

"I want readers to feel more comfortable talking about race. I want them to have a deeper sense of their Whiteness and what that means in terms of how they show up and engage in the world. I want readers to understand that racism is real and that they play a role in it daily," Martin says. "I want readers to feel inspired to learn more, to begin reading and listening to people of color more, and to recognize that it will take all of us to end racism in our country, given how deeply it exists in ourselves and in our systems."

"The Colorful Image of God" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Colorful-Image-God-Christians-Better/dp/1665714034.

"The Colorful Image of God"

By Katherine B. Martin

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 214 pages | ISBN 9781665714051

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 214 pages | ISBN 9781665714037

E-Book | 214 pages | ISBN 9781665714044

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Katherine B. Martin was born in Tennessee, spent her middle school years in New York and attended high school in Georgia. Since then, she has lived in more than a dozen cities and towns and currently calls Charlotte, North Carolina home. She has more than 20 years of work experience in the corporate and nonprofit sectors and has spent most of her career fighting for educational equity for children. Martin is married to her husband, Lee, and they have three young children. "The Colorful Image of God" is the author's first book. She recently started blogging at katherinelearns.com.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE Archway Publishing