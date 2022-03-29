Learn more about Charlemagne's historic rule in new novel

John R Prann, Jr. announces publication of 'Emperor, Deus'
SANIBEL, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John R Prann, Jr. chronicles the historical tale of Charlemagne's efforts, through military might and political ingenuity, to forge the first unified Europe over one thousand years before the official European Union in his new novel "Emperor, Deus: Charlemagne's wars to defeat Islam and unify Europe as the Holy Roman Empire" (published by Archway Publishing). It is the second of four books in the works concerning the increasing power and influence of Christianity.
Charlemagne, who inherited his grandfather's military genius, holds additional skills that propel him down a successful path to conquer the Lombards, Saxons, Bavarians, Huns, and the Muslims of Northern Spain. As he incorporates a feudal system with the increasingly powerful Church in Rome, he eventually unifies Europe. His success is supported by many that include his concubines, four wives, and the one who remains with him till death, Hildegard.
"Europe's first unification was the result of the conquests of Charlemagne, where he used the Roman Church to insure his conquests loyalty," Prann explains. "From the tiny church of Constantine's era, my first book, Christianity has a lot more power.
"Emperor, Deus" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Emperor-Deus-Charlemagnes-defeat-Europe/dp/166571798X.
"Emperor, Deus"
By John R Prann, Jr.
Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 264 pages | ISBN 9781665717960
Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 264 pages | ISBN 9781665717984
E-Book | 264 pages | ISBN 9781665717977
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
John R. Prann, Jr. is the former CEO of a NYSE-listed company and past member of several boards. Charlemagne is inspired by his continued interest in Christian history, first developed while he was a graduate student at the University of Chicago. Prann is the author of "Imperator, Deus" and lives with his wife, Cheryl, and their canine child, Stella, on Sanibel Island in Florida.
Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com
SOURCE Archway Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.