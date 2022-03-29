Learn more about Charlemagne's historic rule in new novel

John R Prann, Jr. announces publication of 'Emperor, Deus'

SANIBEL, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John R Prann, Jr. chronicles the historical tale of Charlemagne's efforts, through military might and political ingenuity, to forge the first unified Europe over one thousand years before the official European Union in his new novel "Emperor, Deus: Charlemagne's wars to defeat Islam and unify Europe as the Holy Roman Empire" (published by Archway Publishing). It is the second of four books in the works concerning the increasing power and influence of Christianity.

Charlemagne, who inherited his grandfather's military genius, holds additional skills that propel him down a successful path to conquer the Lombards, Saxons, Bavarians, Huns, and the Muslims of Northern Spain. As he incorporates a feudal system with the increasingly powerful Church in Rome, he eventually unifies Europe. His success is supported by many that include his concubines, four wives, and the one who remains with him till death, Hildegard.

"Europe's first unification was the result of the conquests of Charlemagne, where he used the Roman Church to insure his conquests loyalty," Prann explains. "From the tiny church of Constantine's era, my first book, Christianity has a lot more power.

John R. Prann, Jr. is the former CEO of a NYSE-listed company and past member of several boards. Charlemagne is inspired by his continued interest in Christian history, first developed while he was a graduate student at the University of Chicago. Prann is the author of "Imperator, Deus" and lives with his wife, Cheryl, and their canine child, Stella, on Sanibel Island in Florida.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

