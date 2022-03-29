Learn about Baptist heritage from an ordained preacher and theologian in new book

Dr. E. Solomon Ernst announces publication of 'We Are Baptists'
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. E. Solomon Ernst offers a look at the fundamental truths of the Baptist heritage to help Baptist congregants to effectively share and talk about their faith in his new spirituality book "We Are Baptists: The Fundamental Truths of Our Faith and Message" (published by Archway Publishing).
Ernst offers more information about doctrines of what Baptists believe and why they believe. Recognizing that many are uninformed and are confused about their doctrinal point of view in the Baptist Church. Baptists who want a better understanding of their beliefs will discover this book to be helpful.
"The average Baptists do not know who they are and the roots of their faith and I want them to now their Baptist heritage," Ernst explains. He adds "that Baptists are the People of the Book (Bible) because it is guided by the teaching of the Bible, about the great truths of Jesus Christ."
"We Are Baptists" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/We-Are-Baptists-Fundamental-Message/dp/1665716940.
"We Are Baptists"
By Dr. E. Solomon Ernst
Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 236 pages | ISBN 9781665716932
Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 236 pages | ISBN 9781665716949
E-Book | 236 pages | ISBN 9781665716956
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Dr. E. Solomon Ernst, an ordained Baptist preacher theologian, educator, author, humanitarian and civil rights activist. He currently serves as special presidential envoy and direct representative of the President of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, Inc. and Pastoral Advisory Board of Columbus State Community College. He was, for many years, Senior Pastor of four churches including the Trinity International Baptist Church, and chaplain of the Baptist Pastor Conference of Columbus, Ohio. Ernst and wife, Marva have five grown children and are parents to other foster and spiritual children.
