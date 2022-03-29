Beth Landry Moreno's newly released "Letters from Nan" is a thoughtful collection of personal letters written in hopes of encouraging one's faith

"Letters from Nan" from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Landry Moreno is a heartfelt arrangement of private letters written by the author in hopes of helping to guide a beloved granddaughter's faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Letters from Nan": an inspiring collection of personal writings. "Letters from Nan" is the creation of published author Beth Landry Moreno, a dedicated mother and grandmother.
Moreno shares, "Have you ever seen someone running pell-mell into disaster? You want to stop them, but you can't get there in time. Nan saw this begin to happen to those around her going astray, so she started writing her letters. She has made a multitude of mistakes—from ignorance or willfulness. Her heart's desire is for others to hear her stories and make choices according to God's plan for their lives.
"The gist of this book is shared experiences from lessons Nan learned from God. Any one of any age will be able to relate to the stories and truths from the Word of God in this little book, Letters from Nan."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beth Landry Moreno's new book is an encouraging collection of reflections intended to inspire and promote a connection with one's faith.
Moreno shares in hopes of empowering others to nurture a strong connection with God in order to stay clear of worldly dangers.
Consumers can purchase "Letters from Nan" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Letters from Nan," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.