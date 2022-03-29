Beth Landry Moreno's newly released "Letters from Nan" is a thoughtful collection of personal letters written in hopes of encouraging one's faith

"Letters from Nan" from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Landry Moreno is a heartfelt arrangement of private letters written by the author in hopes of helping to guide a beloved granddaughter's faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Letters from Nan": an inspiring collection of personal writings. "Letters from Nan" is the creation of published author Beth Landry Moreno, a dedicated mother and grandmother.

Moreno shares, "Have you ever seen someone running pell-mell into disaster? You want to stop them, but you can't get there in time. Nan saw this begin to happen to those around her going astray, so she started writing her letters. She has made a multitude of mistakes—from ignorance or willfulness. Her heart's desire is for others to hear her stories and make choices according to God's plan for their lives.

"The gist of this book is shared experiences from lessons Nan learned from God. Any one of any age will be able to relate to the stories and truths from the Word of God in this little book, Letters from Nan."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beth Landry Moreno's new book is an encouraging collection of reflections intended to inspire and promote a connection with one's faith.

Moreno shares in hopes of empowering others to nurture a strong connection with God in order to stay clear of worldly dangers.

Consumers can purchase "Letters from Nan" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

