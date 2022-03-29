Roslyn Joseph's newly released "The Women Who Shaped My Faith" is an appreciative and nostalgic exploration of the author's spiritual journey

"The Women Who Shaped My Faith" from Christian Faith Publishing author Roslyn Joseph is an engaging discussion of faith and the key individuals that come along and shape one's spiritual experiences.

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Women Who Shaped My Faith": a thoughtful discussion of those who have guided and nurtured a sense of faith. "The Women Who Shaped My Faith" is the creation of published author Roslyn Joseph, a native of Trinidad who now resides in the United States with her loving husband and son.

Joseph shares, "There is a saying that goes, 'It takes a village to raise a child.' In this case, it takes many women to develop a little girl's faith journey. The setting started in Saint Lucia with Philomen playing a major role in her siblings' lives. She had some hardship when her firstborn child died. Nevertheless, Philomen met the love of her life, Remy. Philomen went to Trinidad to be with Remy after he made plans for them to join him. She eventually called Trinidad home where she had other children and made new friends. Philomen's love for her family, relatives, and friends drew people to her. Her faith in GOD grew throughout the years despite her losses and life choices.

"Roslyn looked on and learned from the women who shaped her life. She too experienced some hardship but trusted in the LORD and was rewarded. Prayer is one of the most powerful tools given to us by GOD. In times of distress, close your eyes, and ask GOD for strength. Then sit back and watch your life will change. 'Ask, and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you' (Matthew 7:7, NKJB)"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roslyn Joseph's new book will encourage and surprise readers as they witness a unique journey on God's path.

Consumers can purchase "The Women Who Shaped My Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Women Who Shaped My Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

