Roslyn Joseph's newly released "The Women Who Shaped My Faith" is an appreciative and nostalgic exploration of the author's spiritual journey

"The Women Who Shaped My Faith" from Christian Faith Publishing author Roslyn Joseph is an engaging discussion of faith and the key individuals that come along and shape one's spiritual experiences.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Women Who Shaped My Faith": a thoughtful discussion of those who have guided and nurtured a sense of faith. "The Women Who Shaped My Faith" is the creation of published author Roslyn Joseph, a native of Trinidad who now resides in the United States with her loving husband and son.
Joseph shares, "There is a saying that goes, 'It takes a village to raise a child.' In this case, it takes many women to develop a little girl's faith journey. The setting started in Saint Lucia with Philomen playing a major role in her siblings' lives. She had some hardship when her firstborn child died. Nevertheless, Philomen met the love of her life, Remy. Philomen went to Trinidad to be with Remy after he made plans for them to join him. She eventually called Trinidad home where she had other children and made new friends. Philomen's love for her family, relatives, and friends drew people to her. Her faith in GOD grew throughout the years despite her losses and life choices.
"Roslyn looked on and learned from the women who shaped her life. She too experienced some hardship but trusted in the LORD and was rewarded. Prayer is one of the most powerful tools given to us by GOD. In times of distress, close your eyes, and ask GOD for strength. Then sit back and watch your life will change. 'Ask, and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you' (Matthew 7:7, NKJB)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roslyn Joseph's new book will encourage and surprise readers as they witness a unique journey on God's path.
Consumers can purchase "The Women Who Shaped My Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Women Who Shaped My Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.