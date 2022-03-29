Christina VanDette's newly released "Andy the Tree Man" is an enjoyable look into what it means to work as an arborist

"Andy the Tree Man" from Christian Faith Publishing author Christina VanDette is an entertaining story for young readers that explores the life of a happily busy tree worker.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Andy the Tree Man": a fun tale of working to keep the forests and people safe. "Andy the Tree Man" is the creation of published author Christina VanDette, a dedicated advocate for children through school systems, church, and other platforms.
VanDette shares, "Andy the Tree Man is about the different adventures of a man who loves trees and makes a living cutting them down. This book is a great learning tool and adventure story of a man who cuts trees. It is a true story and inspiration for all children. Andy the Tree Man is a new beginning of a series of great adventure stories."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christina VanDette's new book is an enjoyable adventure for young readers.
VanDette offers a vibrant fiction for the encouragement and enjoyment of curious young minds.
Consumers can purchase "Andy the Tree Man" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Andy the Tree Man," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
