Matthew Rhoads's newly released "Turn Back Time" is an enjoyable science fiction tale that finds one man thrown back to 1900

"Turn Back Time" from Christian Faith Publishing author Matthew Rhoads is an enjoyable journey of unexpected twists when a science experiment results in unforeseen consequences.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Turn Back Time": an enjoyable novella that takes readers on an engaging journey. "Turn Back Time" is the creation of published author Matthew Rhoads, a loving husband and father who has been fascinated with time travel since childhood.
Rhoads shares, "Mark Allen lived an ordinary life, until his old sociology professor invited him to participate in a quantum physics project. It wasn't long before Mark was walking the streets of Galveston in 1900."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Rhoads's new book will delight the imagination as readers race to see what awaits Mark Allen in a time long since passed.
Consumers can purchase "Turn Back Time" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Turn Back Time," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
