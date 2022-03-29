Judy Hunt's newly released "Inspiration Point Too: More Inspirational Poems, Prayers, and Reflections" is an engaging collection of poetry inspired by life's challenges

"Inspiration Point Too: More Inspirational Poems, Prayers, and Reflections" from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Hunt is an inspiring arrangement of poems, thoughts, and prayers that will pull at the heartstrings and encourage the spirit.

Hunt shares, "This follow-up book from my first publication, Inspiration Point, is my continuing writing of poems, prayers, and reflections that have taken me through a time period of loss of elderly parents, moving, financial struggle, disasters, and a worldwide pandemic.

"As I have gotten older, I see the importance more and more of sharing my love of God, family, friends, and our world with others through my writing. The writings are my connection with God and His connection, through me, to others. By sharing my personal experiences through my writing, I am hoping that others will know that they are not alone in their feelings and struggles and that God is always there to get them through anything."

Hunt shares a compelling collection of writings that draw inspiration from faith, family, loss, and a love of God.

