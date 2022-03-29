Judy Hunt's newly released "Inspiration Point Too: More Inspirational Poems, Prayers, and Reflections" is an engaging collection of poetry inspired by life's challenges

"Inspiration Point Too: More Inspirational Poems, Prayers, and Reflections" from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Hunt is an inspiring arrangement of poems, thoughts, and prayers that will pull at the heartstrings and encourage the spirit.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Inspiration Point Too: More Inspirational Poems, Prayers, and Reflections": a hopeful collection that encourages each reader to seek a connection with God. "Inspiration Point Too: More Inspirational Poems, Prayers, and Reflections" is the creation of published author Judy Hunt.
Hunt shares, "This follow-up book from my first publication, Inspiration Point, is my continuing writing of poems, prayers, and reflections that have taken me through a time period of loss of elderly parents, moving, financial struggle, disasters, and a worldwide pandemic.
"As I have gotten older, I see the importance more and more of sharing my love of God, family, friends, and our world with others through my writing. The writings are my connection with God and His connection, through me, to others. By sharing my personal experiences through my writing, I am hoping that others will know that they are not alone in their feelings and struggles and that God is always there to get them through anything."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Hunt's new book is an engaging follow-up to "Inspiration Point" that offers further encouragement of one's faith.
Hunt shares a compelling collection of writings that draw inspiration from faith, family, loss, and a love of God.
Consumers can purchase "Inspiration Point Too: More Inspirational Poems, Prayers, and Reflections" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Inspiration Point Too: More Inspirational Poems, Prayers, and Reflections," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.