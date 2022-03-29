Melissa Blatherwick's newly released "The Little Raindrop" is a charming tale of a little raindrop with a big destiny

"The Little Raindrop" from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa Blatherwick is a fun-filled adventure of faith for a little raindrop who finds an unexpected mission from God awaits.

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Little Raindrop": an enjoyable tale of faith and trusting in God's plan. "The Little Raindrop" is the creation of published author Melissa Blatherwick, who resides in New Jersey with her husband and four children. When she's not homeschooling or serving alongside her husband, Chad, in full-time ministry, she enjoys snuggling with her dog, Riley, and vacations to their family's cabin in Maine.

Blatherwick shares, "Have you ever been afraid? What did you do? Come along with the little raindrop as the Lord teaches him—with the help of a seed—just what to do when we feel afraid and how conquering our fears can bring amazing blessings for ourselves and others."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Blatherwick's new book features illustrations by Teresa Ritz.

Blatherwick offers readers a lyrical tale paired with Ritz's engaging imagery for the enjoyment and inspiration of young readers.

Consumers can purchase "The Little Raindrop" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Little Raindrop," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

