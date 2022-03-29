Melissa Blatherwick's newly released "The Little Raindrop" is a charming tale of a little raindrop with a big destiny

"The Little Raindrop" from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa Blatherwick is a fun-filled adventure of faith for a little raindrop who finds an unexpected mission from God awaits.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Little Raindrop": an enjoyable tale of faith and trusting in God's plan. "The Little Raindrop" is the creation of published author Melissa Blatherwick, who resides in New Jersey with her husband and four children. When she's not homeschooling or serving alongside her husband, Chad, in full-time ministry, she enjoys snuggling with her dog, Riley, and vacations to their family's cabin in Maine.
Blatherwick shares, "Have you ever been afraid? What did you do? Come along with the little raindrop as the Lord teaches him—with the help of a seed—just what to do when we feel afraid and how conquering our fears can bring amazing blessings for ourselves and others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Blatherwick's new book features illustrations by Teresa Ritz.
Blatherwick offers readers a lyrical tale paired with Ritz's engaging imagery for the enjoyment and inspiration of young readers.
Consumers can purchase "The Little Raindrop" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Little Raindrop," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.