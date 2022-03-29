Arielle Spring releases 'When Birds Sing: My Journey from Trauma to Triumph'

The spiritually uplifting story of a small town girl's heart-wrenching journey through trauma, abuse, and lost identity to a courageous, self-empowered transformation
STUART, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I once understood, as a child and early teen, what it meant to feel a part of someplace. As I stood taking in this perfection on a return visit many decades later, a burst of clarity hit me — I thought I had lost the sense of belonging during my tumultuous, trauma-filled journey through life, so I felt stunned when this feeling so quickly returned to me. A feeling of redemption began to flow through my veins just like the river running through the town. Nothing was lost. The loss had been an illusion. Even though my mind told me that my life was nothing but a compilation of broken pieces, I was opening to the fact that my true nature was intact. I was a part of a larger whole. I was home," Arielle Spring states.
"When Birds Sing: My Journey from Trauma to Triumph" (published by Balboa Press) is a candid yet inspiring memoir that details Spring's journey through abuse to the moment when a conscious awakening prompted her to discover a power greater than herself that led her to see her reality with new eyes and reclaim each precious, broken piece of herself. While disclosing how she began her ascent from trauma and shame to a liberating truth and freedom, Spring reveals how she persevered through many difficulties, including homelessness, while relying on her faith in God to buoy her through her many harrowing experiences and ultimately return her to wholeness.
"My belief in a power greater than myself was instilled in me at a very young age by my dear granny. When I would sleep over, she would always have me say my prayers, including the Lord's Prayer. The act of praying with her led me to carry Jesus in my heart for the rest of my life. Even though I was disconnected from Him for years and years, He was never disconnected from me. This book demonstrates that fact," Spring points out.
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Spring answers, "I want them to realize that even in their darkest moment, if they persevere, there is hope for a way out and a new beginning. I hope that through my story, they will be compelled to retrieve their healthy, true selves and soar to new heights of being, while knowing they are loved and can love." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/836204-when-birds-sing
"When Birds Sing: My Journey from Trauma to Triumph"
By Arielle Spring
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 170 pages | ISBN 9781982279066
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 170 pages | ISBN 9781982279042
E-Book | 170 pages | ISBN 9781982279059
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Arielle Spring is a living example of a phoenix rising. Her idyllic life spiraled out of control for over 20 years due to experiencing many traumas. In her darkest moment, she saw a light to freedom and began her ascent to wholeness. Spring's openness, insight, and warm empathetic heart has inspired her to share her story.
Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, pressreleases@balboapress.com
SOURCE Balboa Press
