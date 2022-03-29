Marilyn Oliver and Melody Lott's newly released "Elior!" is an engaging adventure of a spirited horse

"Elior!" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Marilyn Oliver and Melody Lott is an exciting and unique story of a special stallion in the days of King Herod, David, and Moses.

Oliver and Lott share, "Grouchy's ears were pointed straight up and tall as she intently listened.

"'What are you listening to, Grouchy?' I asked.

"'Shh, it's the owners in the stables talking loudly. I want to hear them,' she answered.

"Suddenly, she bolted and ran back to her mother's side, braying loudly.

"'Hide, Elior, hide!' she screamed as she ran past me.

"'What is wrong, Grouchy?' I asked as I ran to Rose behind her. She was trembling as she told Rose what she had heard…

"Gallop with Elior, Grouchy, and Rose as they escape the dangers of the stables and are led on a great journey in their lives.

"Perform before a king, then cross the deserts of Egypt to race against the fastest stallions in the country as Elior, the great white stallion, tells the story of his life and its many adventures with friends and family.

"But who will he find is his one true owner?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Oliver and Melody Lott's new book features captivating illustrations from Justin Bowman.

Oliver and Lott present a fast-paced and compelling juvenile fiction for the enjoyment of young readers.

