Kenneth Hinkley's newly released "Heavenly Sunlight: And Other Short Stories That Will Warm Your Heart" is an enjoyable anthology of short stories

"Heavenly Sunlight: And Other Short Stories That Will Warm Your Heart" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth Hinkley is an engaging collection of inspiriting and uplifting short stories for all ages.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heavenly Sunlight: And Other Short Stories That Will Warm Your Heart": a collection of tales that offer a sense of hope and positivity. "Heavenly Sunlight: And Other Short Stories That Will Warm Your Heart" is the creation of published author Kenneth Hinkley, who has been in the pastoral ministry for almost thirty years in Western Maine. He is the author of "Through Troubled Water," "The Journey of a Heart," "It's Not about Me," and many poems and short stories.
Hinkley shares, "Heavenly Sunlight is a collection of short stories that will uplift you and encourage you. Each story is unique. Sometimes you will want to sing; other times you may weep as you associate with the characters and their circumstances. In the end, you will be touched in a special way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Hinkley's new book will delight and entertain as readers explore an enjoyable ten-part collection.
Hinkley offers an arrangement of inspiring stories in hopes of bringing readers a moment of joy and to encourage them in their faith.
Consumers can purchase "Heavenly Sunlight: And Other Short Stories That Will Warm Your Heart" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Heavenly Sunlight: And Other Short Stories That Will Warm Your Heart," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
