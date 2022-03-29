Steve Roberson's newly released "Under Construction" is an inspiring discussion of Peter and the concepts available to build a Godly life

"Under Construction" from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Roberson is an encouraging approach to family, life, and faith that explores how God's children can nurture God's kingdom on Earth.

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Under Construction": an empowering approach to active faith. "Under Construction" is the creation of published author Steve Roberson, a happily married father of three who serves on his church's Deacon Board.

Roberson shares, "Under Construction is based on 2 Peter 1:1–11. The Apostle Peter will give us a step-by-step plan to become effective and productive in the kingdom of God. We will use the analogy of construction of a house for context as it relates to building your own kingdom lifestyle. This will be a process as we learn the individual characteristics of kingdom living and how they apply to your life—characteristics that I learned from the powerful teachings of the late great Dr. Myles Munroe and maybe discover God's intention or purpose for your being. We will use Jesus's teachings from the book of Matthew spoken in parables to a large crowd describing the kingdom of heaven. These teachings were depicted to them in terms of things that they could relate to. The crowd was composed largely of farmers, fishermen, and landowners. The parable of the yeast teaches us to make an impact in the environment that God has us in. Just a pinch of yeast can have a positive and profound effect on pounds of flour. Also intertwined will be some personal accounts and life lessons gained along my path that could possibly help others navigate along their paths. Our ultimate goal however is kingdom building. Peter's plan will have you constructing your invisible kingdom in your heart, mind, body, and soul and therefore equipping you to expand God's kingdom on earth by impacting your environments. Be the yeast, my friends."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Roberson's new book will encourage and empower those who seek to develop an environment of faith and appreciation for God.

Roberson offers readers a motivating look into the message provided by Peter in hopes of nurturing readers' sense of God's plan.

