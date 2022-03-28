Food Contact Paper Market to grow by USD 57.69 billion from 2021 to 2026|Driven by Growing Sales of Food Products on E-Commerce Platforms |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The food contact paper market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Detmold Group, GASCOGNE Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Glatfelter Corp., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Maesindo Indonesia Ltd., Malex Paper Products Sdn Bhd, Mondi Group, Nordic Paper AS, Pactiv LLC, Papertec Inc., PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, PT Parisindo Pratama, Quick Pack Pacific Co. Ltd., SCG Packaging Public Co. Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Twin Rivers Paper Co. Inc., and UPM-Kymmene Corp. are some of the major market participants. The food contact paper market is set to grow by USD 57.69 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 9.4% according to the latest report by Technavio.

Food Contact Paper Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our food contact paper market report covers the following areas:

Food Contact Paper Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global food contact paper market growth is the growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms. The demand for various healthy food options like health snack bars is on the rise. Grocery sales are increasing, with online grocery sales in the US accounting for 15% to 20% of the e-commerce market in the country. Delivered basket, click, and collect, and fresh delivery are the various types of grocery e-commerce channels of sale. Large companies such as Amazon.com provide online grocery delivery services like Amazon Fresh next-day delivery, Amazon subscribe and save, and Amazon dash button. The largest demographic of online shoppers, the millennials, is expected to drive the e-commerce market, owing to the ease of viewing and comparing products on mobile devices. The food and beverage segment is expected to emerge as the most promising area for e-commerce packaging solutions during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global food contact paper market growth is the volatility in the prices of raw materials. The price of pulp is determined by factors such as demand, inventory levels, production capacity, and competitive strategies. Hence, the price of pulp is beyond the control of vendors of food contact paper. The prices of raw materials, such as polymers and resins fluctuate as they are directly related to crude oil prices. A decline in crude oil prices in recent years has led players operating in the oil and gas industry to implement cost-cutting measures such as workforce layoffs and rig idling. The instability in the price of raw materials diminishes the profit margins of the vendors due to increased production costs, which will pose a challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Food Contact Paper Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Non-poly-coated



Polycoated

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Food Contact Paper Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The food contact paper market share growth by the non-poly coated segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for non-poly coated food contact paper, primarily due to the rise in the sales of packaged food products, will drive the growth of the segment in focus in the coming years.

will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for non-poly coated food contact paper, primarily due to the rise in the sales of packaged food products, will drive the growth of the segment in focus in the coming years. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for food contact paper in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for packaged processed food products, trade and export activities, and rapid urbanization will facilitate the food contact paper market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Food Contact Paper Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist food contact paper market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food contact paper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food contact paper market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food contact paper market vendors

Food Contact Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 57.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.31 Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Detmold Group, GASCOGNE Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Glatfelter Corp., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Maesindo Indonesia Ltd., Malex Paper Products Sdn Bhd, Mondi Group, Nordic Paper AS, Pactiv LLC, Papertec Inc., PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, PT Parisindo Pratama, Quick Pack Pacific Co. Ltd., SCG Packaging Public Co. Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Twin Rivers Paper Co. Inc., and UPM-Kymmene Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Non-polycoated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Non-polycoated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Non-polycoated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Non-polycoated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Non-polycoated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Polycoated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Polycoated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Polycoated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Polycoated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Polycoated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

Exhibit 89: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 90: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 92: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Segment focus

10.4 Detmold Group

Exhibit 94: Detmold Group - Overview



Exhibit 95: Detmold Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Detmold Group - Key offerings

10.5 GASCOGNE Group

Exhibit 97: GASCOGNE Group - Overview



Exhibit 98: GASCOGNE Group - Business segments



Exhibit 99: GASCOGNE Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: GASCOGNE Group - Segment focus

10.6 Georgia-Pacific LLC

Exhibit 101: Georgia-Pacific LLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: Georgia-Pacific LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Georgia-Pacific LLC - Key news



Exhibit 104: Georgia-Pacific LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Glatfelter Corp.

Exhibit 105: Glatfelter Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Glatfelter Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Glatfelter Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Glatfelter Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Huhtamaki Oyj

Exhibit 109: Huhtamaki Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 110: Huhtamaki Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Huhtamaki Oyj - Segment focus

10.9 International Paper Co.

Exhibit 113: International Paper Co. - Overview



Exhibit 114: International Paper Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: International Paper Co. - Key news



Exhibit 116: International Paper Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: International Paper Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Mondi Group

Exhibit 118: Mondi Group - Overview



Exhibit 119: Mondi Group - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Mondi Group - Key news



Exhibit 121: Mondi Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Mondi Group - Segment focus

10.11 PT Parisindo Pratama

PT Parisindo Pratama

Parisindo Pratama - Overview

Exhibit 124: PT Parisindo Pratama - Key offerings

10.12 UPM-Kymmene Corp.

Exhibit 125: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

