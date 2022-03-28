.Tech Domains Warns: Don't Screenshot BreakTheCode.Tech, Please.

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- .Tech Domains, the non-Decentralized quasi-Autonomous Organization (nDqAO) behind BreakTheCode.Tech, recently issued the following public statement:
"Don't screenshot BreakTheCode.Tech, please."
Assistant to the Regional Manager, Suman Schrute, adds, "BreakTheCode.tech is set in the halcyon Internet era of 1999 - a time before the weaponization of screenshotting. A time when the only worry was ticking .com bombs."
In an effort to quell NFT profiteering, BreakTheCode.Tech has disabled right-click, save-as.
On Twitter, @GaryVee_Unofficial replied to .Tech Domain's statement saying, "In 1999 I had just graduated from college and took over my family's business, Shoppers Discount Liquors. This is years before I had posted my first video on YouTube, decades before blockchain technology. You know what I wasn't doing? Taking screenshots. You wanna know why? Becau—".
Unfortunately, Gary was cut-off by Twitter's 280 character limit, but one can assume he was about to say, "Because I was too busy visiting garage sales buying Pokémon cards."
Here are answers to several common BreakTheCode2 questions:
Is BreakTheCode2 built on blockchain technology? No.
Is BreakTheCode2 set in the metaverse? No.
Is BreakTheCode2 a Web3 company? No.
What is BreakTheCode2? It's a limited-time desktop game comprising ciphers and puzzles, called Missions. The game was created by .Tech Domains, the domain extension for technology. This is the second edition of the game. The previous edition, launched in late 2020, garnered over 100K signups within a span of just 3 weeks. This year's game is bigger, better, crazier with its 90s theme and the interface inspired by Windows 98.
Who is BreakTheCode2 for? The game is for coders, programmers, and tech enthusiasts who like to solve hard problems.
When can BreakTheCode2 be played? March 25th through April 15th, 2022. The game is divided into 4 Chapters containing multiple Missions that will open over the 21-day period.
How can players (aka Codebreakers) win prizes? There are a total of 38 prizes to be won based on the quality of responses and the speed of completion.
Can I take a screenshot and mint a BreakTheCode NFT? No.
About .Tech Domains:
Launched in 2015, .Tech is the leading domain extension for the tech industry and is used by the world's most cutting-edge startups, tech industry titans, content creators, and tech communities. .Tech is owned and operated by Radix, one of the world's largest registries for new domain extensions. For more information, visit www.get.tech or @dottechdomains (Twitter) or @dottechdomain (Instagram).
PR Contact
Chad Riddersen
breakthecode@deviatelabs.com
SOURCE .Tech Domains
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.