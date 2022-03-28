Greenberg Traurig Adds 2 M&A Shareholders to Growing New York Corporate Practice

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its nationally-recognized Corporate Practice with two new additions: Elina Alperovich and Serena Y. Shi, who both join as shareholders in the firm's New York office with a focus on private equity mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions. Alperovich joins from Apollo Global Management Inc. and Shi comes from Latham & Watkins LLP.

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its nationally-recognized Corporate Practice with two new additions: Elina Alperovich and Serena Y. Shi, who both join as shareholders in the firm's New York office with a focus on private equity mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions. Alperovich joins from Apollo Global Management Inc. and Shi comes from Latham & Watkins LLP.

Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Alperovich and Shi previously worked together at Kirkland & Ellis, LLP, and have experience representing major private equity firms. Shi represents private equity firms and public companies in domestic and cross-border M&A, and other complex strategic transactions, including carve-outs and joint ventures.

Alperovich advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, as well as public and private companies, on a broad range of transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, carve-outs, joint ventures, and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transactions, as well as general corporate governance matters.

"We are very pleased to add Elina and Serena to our impressive M&A team. They are brilliant, hardworking attorneys who will fit in well with our culture," said Ejim Peter Achi and Scott J. Bornstein, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's New York office, in a joint statement. Achi is also co-chair of the New York Corporate Practice, and Bornstein is also co-chair of the firm's global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice and of the firm's global Patent Litigation Group.

Peter H. Lieberman, co-chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice, commented: "These additions reflect our ongoing commitment to continue growing our practice with top-level talent to meet client demand. Serena and Elina will add to our already strong team."

Shi is a native of Shanghai, China, and is fluent in Mandarin. She earned her B.S. at New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business and her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.

Alperovich is an adjunct professor of contract drafting at Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. She earned her B.S. from Bentley University and earned her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 500 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

