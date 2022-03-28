CANACCORD GENUITY G VENTURES CORP. REPORTS FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - CANACCORD GENUITY G VENTURES CORP. CGGV ("we", "CGGV" or the "Company") is reporting its financial results as of December 31, 2021 and for the period from inception on March 31, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The Company's audited annual financial statements along with its management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") and annual information form ("AIF") have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

As part of its initial public offering, the Company has undertaken to provide an annual update informing holders of Class A Restricted Voting Shares of the status of identifying and securing a qualifying transaction. The Company is currently in the process of identifying specific target business(es) with which to pursue a qualifying transaction but has not entered into any definitive agreement with respect to a qualifying transaction as of the date hereof.

About Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp.

Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp. is a growth-focused special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the purpose of effecting a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time. For more information regarding the Company's business purpose and qualifying transaction targets, see the Company's AIF.

