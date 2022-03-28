EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED PURSUANT TO NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 62-103

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Great Pacific Financial Services Ltd. ("GPFS"), announced today that it acquired an additional 558,800 common shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation ("Westshore"), which shares were purchased on March 28, 2022, through recognized Canadian Stock Exchanges
This acquisition brings the total holdings in the common shares of Westshore by GPFS, together with certain affiliates, to 24,558,800 common shares, representing approximately 38.82% of the outstanding common shares of Westshore, and brings the total holdings of the common shares of Westshore by GPFS to 3,814,377 common shares, representing approximately 6.03% of the outstanding common shares of Westshore. GPFS and the affiliates referenced above are wholly owned by Jim Pattison.
Immediately before the acquisition, GPFS held 3,255,577 common shares of Westshore, representing approximately 5.15% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Westshore.
GPFS is incorporated under the laws of British Columbia. The principal business of GPFS is investing in securities.
Westshore's head office is located at 1800 – 1067 West Cordova Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1C7.
The common shares of Westshore that GPFS purchased were purchased and are presently being held for investment purposes. In the future, GPFS or its affiliates may acquire additional common shares of Westshore or dispose of such shares subject to a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other investment and business opportunities available.
A copy of the Early Warning Report to which this press release relates can be obtained from Nick Desmarais (604-688-6764) or on the SEDAR profile of Westshore at www.sedar.com.
SOURCE Great Pacific Financial Services Ltd.
