Akins Ford Offers Ford Work Trucks and Vans for Sale in Winder, GA

Customers who want to buy Ford Work trucks or vans on discounted prices can do so at the Winder-based dealership
WINDER, Ga., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Akins Ford dealership is offering a wide array of Ford work trucks and vans at discounted prices. There are various vehicles of different body types available on the lot. Interested customers can explore the online inventory of the dealership to learn about the various vehicles. Everything from the trim level to the engine specifications can be found on the website.
Ford work trucks are renowned for reliability, performance, and affordability. Some of the vehicles currently available at the dealership are 2022 Ford F-250 Super Cab, 2020 Ford F-59, 2022 Ford F-650, and many more. From cutaway vans, cargo vans, freights, to pickup trucks, there are plenty of options offered on sale.
Akins Ford is the second-largest Ford dealer in Winder. The dealership is located in the Atlanta metropolitan area at 220 W. May St. in Winder, GA. Interested customers can contact the dealership by dialing (770) 766-3546 or visit the dealership Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Media Contact
Kris Wall, https://www.akinsford.com/, 770-867-9136, kwall@akinsonline.com
SOURCE Akins Ford
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.