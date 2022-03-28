Monster Energy's Jhancarlos Gonzalez Takes First Place at PHXAM 2022 Street Skateboarding Contest

Monster Energy congratulates team rider Jhancarlos Gonzalez on taking first place in Cowtown's 2022 PHXAM street skateboarding competition at Desert West Skateboard Plaza in Phoenix, Arizona, this weekend.

PHOENIX, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --What a weekend! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Jhancarlos Gonzalez on taking first place in Cowtown's 2022 PHXAM street skateboarding competition at Desert West Skateboard Plaza in Phoenix, Arizona, this weekend. In the 20th anniversary edition of the storied amateur contest, the 25-year-old from Bogota, Columbia, claimed the victory with a perfect run. He was joined on the podium by the weekend's second-place finisher, 18-year-old Kieran Woolley from Minnamurra, Australia.

From March 26-27, Cowtown's 2022 PHXAM attracted amateur skateboarders from across the globe to Phoenix, Arizona. Now in its twentieth year, PHXAM counts among the world's most important amateur skateboard contests next to Tampa Am.

Organized by Cowtown Skateboards skate shop, the annual event provides a proving ground for upcoming amateur riders with a $20,000 prize purse. Celebrating two decades of PHXAM, this year's edition included the first-ever "Cash-or-Crash" Best Trick contest, a photo exhibit remembering the work of photographer Joe Hammeke, as well as an After Party featuring hip-hop artist Xavier Wulf and the premiere of Arizona skate video MIDTONE.

All weekend long, the concrete Desert West Skateboard Plaza saw heavy skating by some of the world's best am skateboarders. After qualifying into Sunday's final in first place, Monster Energy's Gonzalez stoked the crowd (and judges) with a perfect final run, stacking difficult tricks well after the buzzer.

Hitting the course with speed, Gonzalez opened by sending a gap-out to frontside lipslide the kink rail, followed by backside 5-0 grind the pool corner, frontside 270 lipslide the A-frame rail, switch backside lipslide the bigrail, Caballerial frontside boardslide fakie the rail, overturned 180 to switch crooked the Hubba, frontside blunt the pool corner, backside 180 nosegrind revert the rail, backside nosepick shove-it the quarterpipe and frontside tail slide 270 out the ledge for the win.

Another podium spot at PHXAM 2022 went to newly minted Monster Energy rider and Australian powerhouse Kieran Woolley for attacking the course with a flawless run: Frontside ollie to truck bash over the channel, backside 5-0 transfer over the corner rail, backside lipslide the pool corner, crooked grind up the big rail, frontside 5-0 the handrail, backside noseblunt the quarter pipe, frontside Smith grind the rainbow rail, egg plant revert the pool corner, frontside boneless disaster the quarter pipe, kickflip varial Indy the pool corner and switch crooked grind the rail showcased Woolley's all-terrain skills for second place at PHXAM 2022.

In the "Cash-or-Crash" Best Trick contest, Woolley had the crowd on its feet with a parallel-footed grind over the rainbow rail that must be seen to be believed. Also stashing some Best Trick money, Monster Army rider Liam Pace put his larger-than-life transition skating skills on full display, including a shove-it noseslide the pool corner and high-speed crooked grind the rainbow rail.

In Saturday's qualifiers, Monster Energy's Filipe Mota from Brazil earned a Golden Ticket straight into the finals by posting flawless tech moves across the course. The 15-year-old's highlights included bigspin frontside boardslide, and kickflip frontside board slide the rail, frontside noseslide fakie and noseslide to crooks the Hubba, backside lipslide the tall rail, and kickflip backside tailslide the tall Hubba. Mota finished PHXAM 2022 in tenth place.

In case you missed this weekend's live webcast from PHX AM 2022, you can watch a full replay on YouTube.

For more on Jhancarlos Gonzalez, Kieran Woolley, Filipe Mota, and the Monster Energy skateboarding team visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, kim.dresser@indiepragency.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Monster Energy