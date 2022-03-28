Greenberg Traurig's Lisa M. Simonetti Recognized as Banking and Finance Visionary

Lisa M. Simonetti, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named a 2022 Banking and Finance Visionary by the Los Angeles Times.

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lisa M. Simonetti, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named a 2022 Banking and Finance Visionary by the Los Angeles Times.

Simonetti joins an elite group of professionals who have made meaningful contributions to their industry and "continually rise to meet ongoing challenges and secure future goals," according to the publication. appeared in the March 2022 issue of Los Angeles County Banking & Finance: Trends, Updates, Visionaries which is produced by the Los Angeles Times brand publishing team.

Simonetti, a member of the firm's Financial Services Litigation and Class Action Litigation Practices, is known amongst her peers for creative strategizing and quick thinking in the courtroom, according to last year's profile. She has carved out a niche defending complex class action cases and enforcement proceedings, with broad experience representing clients in the financial services industry. Simonetti also co-hosts the California Unfair Competition Defense Podcast which addresses key principles and new developments within California's broad consumer protection statues.

About Greenberg Traurig's Financial Services Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Financial Services Litigation Practice has wide-ranging experience assisting national clients and local businesses in a variety of matters affecting the financial services industry. From handling individual claims to managing nationwide class actions, the national team of experienced litigators regularly advises and defends banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, credit card companies, debt collectors, payday lenders, consumer finance companies and other financial institutions in a variety of disputes in state and federal courts and in arbitration, as well as before governmental agencies.

About Greenberg Traurig's Financial Regulatory and Compliance Group: Greenberg Traurig's Financial Regulatory and Compliance Group has wide-ranging experience assisting national, regional and local clients in a variety of matters affecting the financial services industry. The national team of skilled attorneys works with clients as they face regulatory, litigation, legislative, supervision, examination, licensing, compliance and governance matters. Greenberg Traurig's regulatory attorneys regularly advise banks, broker-dealers, investment advisors, mortgage lenders and servicers, payday lenders, consumer finance companies, registered and private investment funds, debt collectors and other financial institutions in complying with state and federal regulatory requirements and interfacing with governmental agencies.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

