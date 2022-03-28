Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call for the second quarter ended February 28, 2022, live, either over the Internet or via dial in.
What: The Greenbrier Companies Q2 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. PDT
Listeners can access the webcast at the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com. To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.
Alternatively, dial-in numbers for the Conference Call are 1-888-317-6003 and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers; the entry number is "8138307" Please call in 10-15 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.
About Greenbrier
Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier manages 445,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Together, GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of nearly 12,500 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.
SOURCE Greenbrier Companies, Inc.
