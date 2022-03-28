Coast Copper Announces 2022 AGM Results

TSX.V: COCO

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company") COCO is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on Monday March 28, 2022.

A total of 21,957,610 common shares, representing 39.71% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting. The following resolutions were approved by the Company's shareholders:

The number of Directors of the Company was set at four (4); Fletcher Morgan , Adam Travis , Dale Wallster and Dan Berkshire were elected Directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company; Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration; Approved the Company 10% rolling Long-Term Incentive Plan as provided in the management information circular and approved by the board of Directors on February 22 .

Coast Copper also announces the resignation of Dave Tupper, VP of Exploration. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors and thank him for his service over the years.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's exploration focus is the optioned Empire Mine Property, located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold and silver. Coast Copper's other properties include its 100% owned Eldorado, Gin and Bonanza properties located in BC's prolific Golden Triangle district which are adjacent to Newcrest Mining Limited's and Imperial Metals Corporation's Red Chris Mine, its Knob Hill NW Property located on northern Vancouver Island and its 100% owned Sterling and Home Brew properties which are located in central BC. Coast Copper's management team continues to review precious and base metals opportunities in western North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed Transaction, private placement, board and management changes, as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Coast Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although Coast Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

