Caspio Stands With Ukraine: Provides No-Code Development Platform Free For Anyone Wanting To Build Apps To Help Ukraine; Provides Humanitarian Aid For Ukrainian Refugees

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and KRAKÓW, Poland, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caspio today announced that it is offering its no-code application development platform free of charge for anyone to build apps to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugee crisis. The Caspio platform is ideally suited for rapidly building applications to support crisis management and first-responders, such as:
- Missing person directories that provide safe communications between parties
- Matching housing and other needed items or services with those who can provide them
- Medical asset management with real-time inventory reporting
- Lost and found databases with the ability to upload photos and videos
- Community incident reporting with the ability to alert authorities
- Employment postings and management
- Volunteer recruitment, skills categorization, scheduling and task management
Interested parties are invited to start by signing up for a free Caspio trial account at http://www.caspio.com and reply to their sales representative to request this offer.
Since the start of the Ukraine invasion, Caspio has been providing humanitarian aid to its Dnipro-based employees and their families. Caspio founder and CEO Frank Zamani has been on the ground for two weeks, traveling between Kraków and Przemyśl Poland, personally helping Ukrainian Caspio employees and their families find safe housing, food, shelter and supplies.
Zamani said, "I was a refugee 36 years ago when I fled the tyrannous rulers of Iran to escape religious persecution against Baha'is. Today, as the CEO of Caspio, with 300 team members worldwide including 70 from Ukraine, I now find myself in a similar situation, this time on the other side. I am with our team in Poland, supporting them in helping our Ukrainian brothers and sisters flee yet another tyrannous government regime. Caspio is committed to helping address this crisis in every way possible, including offering our platform for free to build apps to support Ukraine."
The following statement was recently published on the company website: https://www.caspio.com/caspio-stands-with-ukraine/
Caspio began operating in Ukraine 18 years ago. Dnipro hosted our first-ever Software Development Center outside of the United States. Our Ukraine office houses more than 70 Caspians from engineering, development, sales and support teams. But Ukraine is more than just an international office — it's home to our dear friends, colleagues and family.
To everyone in Ukraine, you inspire us with your courage and resolve amid this adversity. To everyone else, we encourage you to act and express your support for the people of Ukraine in this time of great humanitarian need. We decry the attacks launched by the Russian government and stand in solidarity with Ukraine.
To learn more, visit https://www.caspio.com/caspio-stands-with-ukraine.
About Caspio
Caspio was founded on the simple idea of empowering anyone to build custom web applications without writing a single line of code or procuring any IT infrastructure. The Caspio platform provides unlimited app builders, unlimited app users, an integrated cloud database built on Microsoft SQL Server and seamless app deployment on any web property — all included as standard features in every plan. Caspio powers business applications for 15,000 customers in 150 countries, ranging from global corporations and government agencies to universities, nonproﬁts and small businesses. To learn more about Caspio's leading no-code platform, visit caspio.com.
Media Contact
christine mccullough, caspio, 7142069800, christine@cbpartnerspr.com
SOURCE Caspio
