LOGISTEC Announces 2021 Year-End Results: A Record-Breaking Year Reaching Key Financial Milestones

MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") LGT and LGT (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. Pursuing its long-term growth strategy, LOGISTEC was able to report the most successful year of its history, reaching key milestones on the financial, operational, and environmental fronts.

2021 Highlights

Consolidated revenue reached $743.7 million , an increase of $139.0 million or 23.0%;

, an increase of or 23.0%; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $120.8 million , up $20.2 million ;

closed at , up ; Total diluted earnings per share of $3.46 , up 39.0%;

, up 39.0%; Acquisition of American Process Group ("APG"), an Alberta -based environmental industry leader, specialized in dredging, dewatering and residuals management in Western Canada and select urban areas in the U.S.

"This record-breaking performance is the result of a clear vision, a solid strategic plan, well-defined business objectives, and great execution," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO, LOGISTEC. "I am grateful to all the members of our team who were ready to go beyond and adapt to our customers' and partners' needs, providing reliable and creative solutions in this buoyant market. We are at an exciting moment in our history where we can drive change with our expertise and technology, and continue to push boundaries for many years to come."

2021 Results

Consolidated revenue totaled $743.7 million in 2020, an increase of $139.0 million or 23.0% over 2020. The marine services segment delivered the best performance ever with 2021 revenue closing at $427.0 million, compared to $344.6 million, an increase of 23.9%. Our port terminal operations reported a record tonnage handled in 2021 due to strong demand throughout the year, which led to these outstanding results. The environmental services segment also achieved a remarkable performance with revenue reaching $316.7 million for 2021, up from $260.1 million or 21.8% from the previous year. Revenue growth was especially robust in the drinking water infrastructure renewal market. Our field-proven technologies provide solutions to ensure safe and reliable water supply and represents a significant driver for our growth in the Canadian and U.S. markets.

LOGISTEC reported a profit for the year of $45.6 million, of which $45.4 million was attributable to owners of the Company. This translated into total diluted earnings per share of $3.46 of which $3.31 per share was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $3.64 per share was attributable to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

Outlook

In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic persisted with the emergence of variants, but despite that, we benefited from a gradual economic recovery. Our expertise combined with a proven strategy of innovation and targeted diversification, allowed us to increase our revenue and improve our profitability.

From a global perspective, the current situation between Russia and Ukraine and the related sanctions being brought forth by various countries may influence the flow of industrial commodities. It is difficult to predict what the outcome will be, as some cargoes could be negatively affected, whereas alternative cargoes could be favoured.

Coming out of our best year ever, our marine services segment remains strong, and we have the confidence and support of our customers and our partners. Our environmental services segment is also in a good position to perform, with a solid order book to start 2022 and new business opportunities from our latest acquisition, American Process Group.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.

From an organizational standpoint, we are in the process of redefining and deploying our data strategy and have built the foundation for our Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system that will be deployed in the coming years. We believe in investing in technologies to modernize our IT infrastructure to leverage data in support of our decision-making process.

We are confident we can continue to deliver a strong financial performance in the future, as we can count on our talented team, our vision and values, a solid strategic plan and a sound financial position. We will continue to seek growth opportunities, both organic and through acquisitions, while creating value for all our stakeholders.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

Non-IFRS measure

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the Company's impairment charge, includes the customer repayment of an investment in a service contract and, since 2021, excludes configuration and customization costs related to the implementation of an ERP system. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.

The following table provides a reconciliation of profit for the year to adjusted EBITDA:

(in thousands of dollars) 2021 $ 2020 $ Profit for the year 45,624 32,788 PLUS:



Depreciation and amortization expense 49,100 45,390 Impairment charge — — Net finance expense 10,562 11,818 Income taxes 10,471 10,662 Configuration and customization costs in a cloud computing arrangement 5,064 — Customer repayment of an investment in a service contract — — Adjusted EBITDA 120,821 100,658

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

years ended December 31 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)



2021 $ 2020 $ Revenue

743,703 604,701 Employee benefits expense

(363,331) (287,665) Equipment and supplies expense

(187,225) (155,611) Operating expense

(50,095) (41,864) Other expenses

(33,327) (27,509) Depreciation and amortization expense

(49,100) (45,390) Share of profit of equity accounted investments

10,084 9,529 Other losses

(4,052) (923) Operating profit

66,657 55,268 Finance expense

(11,103) (12,453) Finance income

541 635 Profit before income taxes

56,095 43,450 Income taxes

(10,471) (10,662) Profit for the year

45,624 32,788 Profit attributable to:





Owners of the Company

45,364 32,614 Non-controlling interest

260 174 Profit for the year

45,624 32,788 Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1)

3.34 2.43 Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)

3.68 2.67 Diluted earnings per Class A share

3.31 2.39 Diluted earnings per Class B share

3.64 2.63





(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share"). (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share").

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

years ended December 31 (in thousands of dollars)









2021 2020



$ $







Profit for the year

45,624 32,788







Other comprehensive income (loss)





Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of





earnings Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

848 (3,223) Income taxes relating to currency translation differences arising on translation

— 302 of foreign operations Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net

521 2,306 investment in foreign operations Income taxes relating to unrealized gain on translating debt designated as

(121) (1,053) hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations Loss on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(235) (92) Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

62 (11) Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of

1,075 (1,771) earnings







Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings





Remeasurement gains (losses) on benefit obligations

5,178 (2,732) Return on retirement plan assets

1,034 333 Income taxes on remeasurement gains (losses) on benefit obligation and

(1,646) 636 return on retirement plan assets Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of

4,566 (1,763) earnings







Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments,





net of income taxes Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of

318 (199) earnings Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of

(84) 53 earnings Total share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments,

234 (146) net of income taxes Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of income taxes

5,875 (3,680) Total comprehensive income for the year

51,499 29,108 Total comprehensive income attributable to:





Owners of the Company

51,240 28,962 Non-controlling interest

259 146 Total comprehensive income for the year

51,499 29,108

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION









(in thousands of Canadian dollars)









As at December 31,

2021 $ As at

December 31,

2020 $ Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

37,530 46,778 Trade and other receivables

183,322 138,649 Contract assets

7,517 7,617 Current income tax assets

7,597 9,171 Inventories

16,830 12,946 Prepaid expenses and other

10,437 9,056



263,233 224,217 Equity accounted investments

46,311 45,061 Property, plant and equipment

207,321 185,686 Right-of-use assets

135,049 132,779 Goodwill

182,706 149,311 Intangible assets

41,043 38,422 Non-current assets

2,448 2,381 Non-current financial assets

5,902 9,210 Deferred income tax assets

14,958 12,385 Total assets

898,971 799,452 Liabilities





Current liabilities





Short-term bank loans

8,600 — Trade and other payables

127,044 91,694 Contract liabilities

14,801 8,941 Current income tax liabilities

10,442 8,719 Dividends payable

1,338 1,259 Current portion of lease liabilities

15,775 18,251 Current portion of long-term debt

3,427 3,748



181,427 132,612 Lease liabilities

125,249 116,901 Long-term debt

191,927 163,962 Deferred income tax liabilities

25,684 21,418 Post-employment benefit obligations

16,212 22,055 Contract liabilities

2,133 2,533 Non-current liabilities

40,730 38,400 Total liabilities

583,362 497,881 Equity





Share capital

50,889 45,575 Share capital to be issued

— 4,906 Retained earnings

254,621 242,358 Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,051 7,943 Equity attributable to owners of the Company

314,561 300,782 Non-controlling interest

1,048 789 Total equity

315,609 301,571 Total liabilities and equity

898,971 799,452









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Attributable to owners of the Company



Share

capital

issued $ Share

capital to

be issued $ Accumulated other

comprehensive income $ Retained

earnings $ Total $ Non-

controlling

interest $ Total

equity $ Balance as at January 1, 2021

45,575 4,906 7,943 242,358 300,782 789 301,571 Profit for the year

— — — 45,364 45,364 260 45,624 Other comprehensive income (loss)















Currency translation differences arising on

— — 849 — 849 (1) 848 translation of foreign operations Unrealized gain on translating debt designated

— — 400 — 400 — 400 as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation

— — — 4,566 4,566 — 4,566 and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes Share of other comprehensive income of

— — 32 202 234 — 234 equity accounted investments, net of income taxes Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes

— — (173) — (173) — (173) Total comprehensive income for the year

— — 1,108 50,132 51,240 259 51,499 Remeasurement of written put option liability

— — — (32,403) (32,403) — (32,403) Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares

408 — — (444) (36) — (36) Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary

4,906 (4,906) — — — — — shareholder Class B shares to be issued under the Executive

— — — 364 364 — 364 Stock Option Plan Other dividend

— — — (170) (170) — (170) Dividends on Class A shares

— — — (2,828) (2,828) — (2,828) Dividends on Class B shares

— — — (2,388) (2,388) — (2,388) Balance as at December 31, 2021

50,889 — 9,051 254,621 314,561 1,048 315,609

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Attributable to owners of the Company



Share

capital

issued $ Share

capital to

be issued $ Accumulated other

comprehensive income $ Retained

earnings $ Total $ Non-

controlling

interest $ Total

equity $ Balance as at January 1, 2020

40,222 9,811 9,697 220,641 280,371 643 281,014 Profit for the year

— — — 32,614 32,614 174 32,788 Other comprehensive (loss) income















Currency translation differences arising on

— — (2,893) — (2,893) (28) (2,921) translation of foreign operations Unrealized gain on translating debt designated

— — 1,253 — 1,253 — 1,253 as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes Remeasurement losses on benefit obligation

— — — (1,763) (1,763) — (1,763) and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes Share of other comprehensive loss of equity

— — (11) (135) (146) — (146) accounted investments, net of income taxes Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes

— — (103) — (103) — (103) Total comprehensive (loss) income for the year

— — (1,754) 30,716 28,962 146 29,108 Remeasurement of written put option liability

— — — (2,732) (2,732) — (2,732) Repurchase of Class A shares

(4) — — (182) (186) — (186) Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares

452 — — (888) (436) — (436) Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary

4,905 (4,905) — — — — — shareholder Class B shares to be issued under the Executive

— — — 136 136 — 136 Stock Option Plan Other dividend

— — — (299) (299) — (299) Dividends on Class A shares

— — — (2,758) (2,758) — (2,758) Dividends on Class B shares

— — — (2,276) (2,276) — (2,276) Balance as at December 31, 2020

45,575 4,906 7,943 242,358 300,782 789 301,571

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









years ended December 31 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)









2021 $ 2020 $ Operating activities





Profit for the year

45,624 32,788 Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents

64,265 60,517 Cash generated from operations

109,889 93,305 Dividends received from equity accounted investments

8,859 6,600 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans

(1,022) (871) Settlement of provisions

(865) (481) Changes in non-cash working capital items

(27,556) 15,066 Income taxes paid

(9,719) (5,164)



79,586 108,455 Financing activities





Net change in short-term bank loans

8,600 — Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs

91,681 76,518 Repayment of long-term debt

(63,601) (83,962) Repayment of other non-current liabilities

(2,635) (2,557) Repayment of lease liabilities

(13,384) (14,049) Interest paid

(11,508) (10,755) Issuance of Class B shares

130 190 Repurchase of Class A shares

— (186) Repurchase of Class B shares

(551) (1,131) Dividends paid on Class A shares

(2,794) (2,760) Dividends paid on Class B shares

(2,343) (2,262)



3,595 (40,954) Investing activities





Cash acquired in a business combination

— 1,280 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(44,306) (23,375) Acquisition of intangible assets

(117) (248) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

699 634 Business combinations

(50,390) (19,957) Interest received

576 330 Acquisition of other non-current assets

(632) (228) Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets

84 109 Cash paid to non-controlling interests

(170) (2,056) Cash received on other non-current financial assets

1,398 222



(92,858) (43,289) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(9,677) 24,212 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

46,778 22,608 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies





of foreign operations

429 (42) Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

37,530 46,778

