SpIntellx announces the new era of precision pathology at USCAP 2022

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpIntellx, Inc. created the new era of precision pathology to dramatically improve patient outcomes by leveraging proprietary unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI that answers the question "Why?" to reveal the underlying patient-specific disease network biology, across each stage of the drug development, diagnostic and treatment pipelines. SpIntellx offers software as a service (SaaS) for precision pathology applications harnessing unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI including: accelerated drug discovery for identifying novel targets, biomarkers and "invisible" cell types; optimized clinical trials for precision patient stratification; advanced companion diagnostics for radically improving prediction accuracies through deep insights into biological mechanisms of action; and personalized therapeutic options for selecting optimal therapeutics based on insights into probable patient outcomes.

At USCAP 2022, SpIntellx will demonstrate results in (i) breast biopsies with HistoMapr for differentiating and ranking a broad spectrum of diagnostic categories including low-risk benign, high-risk benign including atypia, ductal carcinoma in situ and invasive carcinoma, and (ii) colorectal cancer with TumorMapr for discovering functional cell types (e.g., fusion cell types and transitional cell states) highly predictive of disease progression and response to therapy, and for identifying microdomain-specific network biology driving recurrence.

Chakra Chennubhotla, PhD, CEO of SpIntellx, stated "SpIntellx is transforming computational and systems pathology into the new era of precision pathology based on our unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI. We are agnostic to imaging platforms and our SaaS service delivers unmatched knowledge from image data to our customers."

SpIntellx, Inc., is the precision pathology company based in Pittsburgh, PA that applies its proprietary unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI to transform computational and systems pathology to precision pathology. Early investors include Newlin Investment Company LLC and Innovation Works. SpIntellx is completing a convertible note that will convert into the Series A that is planned for later this year.

