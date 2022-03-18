With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 208%, Operation Technology Ranks No. 51 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that marketing agency Operation Technology is No. 51 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

Operation Technology is a full-service digital marketing and SEO agency that provides a wide range of services to clients across all industries. Through the use of search engine optimization (SEO) best practices, paid advertisement management, and comprehensive digital marketing strategies, Operation Technology works to increase leads and revenue for both B2B and B2C companies. Upon receiving the honor of being recognized as one of the region's fastest-growing private companies, Brad Fogel, CEO of Operation Technology, responded by thanking both his dedicated team and loyal clientele:

"Everyone at Operation Technology is humbled and honored to be recognized on Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list of fastest growing companies. It reminds us that our dedication and hard work doesn't go unnoticed. I'm proud to have such a strong, talented team that's dedicated to increasing our client's online visibility through successful marketing campaigns. We wouldn't be here without our clients and partners, so I want to thank them for all their help in achieving this award. We will continue to focus on growth and marketing innovation to pave the way for new opportunities within the ever-growing digital marketing industry.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 144 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 19,821 jobs and nearly $11.7 billion to the Midwest region's economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Illinois, Noblesville, Indiana, and Overland Park, Kansas, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/Midwest starting March 15, 2022.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About Operation Technology

Operation Technology is a Chicago-based digital marketing agency that was founded in 2009. Since its inception, the agency has continually provided high-quality, award-winning SEO, web design services, and digital marketing consulting. Although headquartered in downtown Chicago, Operation Technology serves businesses in all industries across all corners of the United States. The team works hand-in-hand with clients to deliver personalized experiences tailored to their unique needs. They provide an array of digital marketing services to help their clients get more traffic, qualified leads, and business from their website. Operation Technology understands that communication is essential to helping their clients achieve their goals, which is why they prioritize client relationships.

To learn more about Operation Technology, visit http://www.operationtechnology.com or contact Brad Fogel, 773-789-8636, Support@operationtechnology.com for further questions.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

