Florida Rehab Center Has Now Helped Thousands Successfully Combat Addiction With Specialized Recovery Resources

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Reco Intensive continues to provide a variety of outpatient treatment options that support individuals in various stages of their addiction recovery. Through providing a wide range of specialty program options for both intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs, the facility is able to provide unique treatment opportunities that prioritize community building and sustainable recovery.

"Recovery looks different for everybody," says Dr. Charles Norris Jr., a certified psychiatrist on Reco Intensive's team. "Since everybody experiences addiction in a different way, it is important we treat addiction in a customized manner. Our specialized programs provide customized care for seniors, students, veterans, first responders, and members of the LGBTQ+ community so these individuals can connect and heal with others who have experienced similar challenges. One thing that remains the same between these specialized groups is this: every single one of them deserves an opportunity to heal."

With an emphasis on mental health and wellness, Reco Intensive provides a wide range of therapeutic mental health resources for all of its clients. Individual, group, and family therapy, as well as medication management, is available for any individual in a specialized program or enrolled in treatment. Those in the specialized programs are provided with the added benefit of being surrounded by like-minded individuals who understand common triggers of substance abuse and the benefits of addiction recovery.

"We want these individuals to realize they are not alone, but surrounded by people who are facing the same challenges they are. It is incredibly affirming to be around people who identify with your struggles and see them pursuing a better, healthier life," continues Norris, "It creates hope."

