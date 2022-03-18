Andrzej Kudelka, MD, FACP, FACE, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HILO, Hawaii, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrzej Kudelka MD, FACP, FACE, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Legacy Member with a Lifetime Achievement in Oncology for his professional excellence in the medical field and his unwavering dedication as a traveling doctor for Hilo Medical Center.
Dr. Andrzej Kudelka, a board-certified oncologist, has retired after a medical career spanning four decades, specializing in gynecology, melanoma, sarcoma, advanced thyroid, cancer, and breast medicine, to name a few. He recently moved to Hawaii and joined the Hilo Medical Center team as an attending and traveling doctor. He gained valuable experience as a vital member of the Melanoma Management Team at Stony Brook Cancer Center, which he joined in 2006. Dr. Kudelka was a faculty member within the Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology & Oncology at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University. An expert in his field, Dr. Kudelka researched the areas of gynecology and breast cancer.
In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Kudelka graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from City College of CUNY in 1974. He was also a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. Furthering his studies, Dr. Kudelka attended Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, where he studied Applied Mathematics, followed by Columbia University, where he studied Biology. Dr. Kudelka's medical career began after obtaining his medical degree in 1982 at the Medical Academy of Gdansk in Poland. In the same year, he was elected as a member of the Electoral College of the Medical Academy of Gdansk for the Academy's President, Vice President, and Deans' first free elections.
With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Kudelka is board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology & hospice, and palliative medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dedicated to his medical training, Dr. Kudelka's completed an internal medicine residency at Coney Island Hospital and the Veteran's Administration Medical Center. Lastly, he completed a hematology/oncology fellowship at the State University of New York at Stony Brook.
Throughout his extensive career, Dr. Kudelka excelled in the academic sector. He served as an Associate Professor and Associate Internist at The University of Texas / M. D. Anderson Cancer Center within the following: Department of Gynecologic Medical Oncology, the Department of Breast Medical Oncology, the Department of Clinical Investigation, the Department of Medical Oncology, and the Department of Clinical Immunology and Biological Therapy. Furthermore, he served on various medical committees, including the Stony Brook Cancer Center Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee and the Quality and Patient Safety Committee at Stony Brook University.
Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Kudelka maintained active memberships with several professional organizations, including the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine, The Society for Melanoma Research, the Connective Tissue Oncology Society, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, the American Association for Cancer Research, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the International Gynecologic Cancer Society. Additionally, he is a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Endocrinology.
As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Kudelka receives many awards and accolades. He was named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and a Top Doctor by Newsday. After many years of professional success, Dr. Kudelka retired in 2021.
