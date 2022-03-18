Lord of Gem Rings Launches New Jewelry Shopping Website

BOSTON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lord of Gem Rings, a prominent maker and e-tailer of custom engagement rings and fine jewelry, announced today that they have just launched a state-of-the-art website, http://www.thelordofgemrings.com.
The company's goal for the new site was to design a modern website with superior functionality, flexibility, and responsiveness to provide customers with a thoroughly optimized jewelry shopping experience.
Shoppers will notice quick load times and an inviting aesthetic with a clean and harmonious layout where brilliant imagery comes to life for effortless viewing. Navigation has been streamlined to provide easy access to the most relevant content on the site, and the shopping cart has been simplified, making checkout more convenient on all devices. User-friendly navigation and time-saving filters with specific product categories work together to enhance the entire shopping experience.
The responsive design supports shopping from any web-enabled device with an equally detailed and visually appealing on-screen layout. Customers can search the e-commerce store to find new product arrivals, the latest materials, environmentally-friendly jewels, and more from any web-enabled device.
"Customers appreciate the unique designs, quality, and affordability of our custom-made jewelry and personal service," stated Ginger Yao, managing director at LOGR. "Now our modern website brings that same level of highly personalized service to the online experience as well."
New website features expand on the previous website's capabilities while keeping the valuable attributes including custom user accounts, specific product categories, secure online payments, free shipping, easy access to first-class 24/7 customer service, and experienced jewelry consultants to assist with purchases.
The BBB accredited e-commerce store accepts a wide variety of secure online payment options, including credit, debit, PayPal, or Shopify Easy Pay installment payments with 0% interest.
In addition to the straightforward navigation and jewelry search features, shoppers can find jewelry education on taking measurements, guide to engagement rings, custom design guide, and more.
About Lord of Gem Rings
The Lord of Gem Rings, founded in 1999, is a family-owned jewelry design and production studio dedicated to expert craftsmanship and personalized experiences. As the first online custom jeweler, LOGR redefined the way people purchase custom-made fine jewelry. Over the years, LOGR has produced tens of thousands of custom jewelry pieces. The company's direct-to-consumer business model allows LOGR customers worldwide access to top-quality custom-made jewelry at affordable prices.
