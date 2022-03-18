Arizona Theatre Company Opens Submissions for National Latine Playwrights Award

PHOENIX, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona Theatre Company is excited to announce submissions for the 2022 National Latine Playwrights Award (NLPA) window submission is open from now through April 15. Early submissions are highly encouraged.

"The National Latine Playwrights Award has foreshadowed the powerful impact of Latine playwrights in the U.S., celebrating the voice of the playwright and the simple beauty of the word," says Arizona Theatre Company Playwright-in-Residence Elaine Romero.

2021 NLPA winner Rachel Lynett's stunning play, "Black Mexican," inspired discussions about representation, inclusion, and identity. Notable recent winners include, Charise Castro Smith, co-writer of Disney hit "Encanto" (Golden Globe, Winner, Best Motion Picture, Animated) which was also the only animated title nominated in the Globes music categories, Benjamin Benne for "Alma," a world premiere in production at the Center Theatre Group, and Eliana Pipes for "Dream Hou$e," which also won the Leah Ryan's FEWW playwrighting prize in 2019 and the KCACTF The Harold & Mimi Steinberg Award in 2020.

To be eligible, Latine playwrights must live in the United States, its territories, or Mexico. Scripts may be in English, Spanish, or a combination of the two (Spanish scripts must be accompanied by an English translation). Plays must be unpublished, professionally unproduced, and not currently under option at the time of submission. The winner of the National Latine Playwrights Award will receive $2,500 and a developmental workshop at Arizona Theatre Company. The selection process, for the award, is comprised of two-tiers of readers, including a final panel of national artists.

NLPA winners have gone onto high-profile careers in the fields of theatre, film, and television.

Full-length and one-act plays, with a minimum length of 50 pages, on any subject will be accepted.

The winner will be notified by August 1, 2022. Application requirements include:



Submissions of a single script can be sent via email to NLPA@arizonatheatre.org.

Include a cover letter of no more than one page describing the play's developmental history and how the play fits into the playwright's broader career trajectory.

Established in 1995, the National Latine Playwrights Award is unique in both its longevity and prescience. Of the past 26 recipients, twenty-four have gone on to productions across the United States and around the world. ATC's long history of recognizing Latine voices is echoed in its embrace of new work that does not neatly comport to genre, form, or subject. For more information, please visit ATC.org and follow the company on Facebook.

About Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company's (ATC) performances bring people together to experience essential stories, from reimagined classics to contemporary plays, original works, and innovative musicals fostering continued conversation beyond the theatre walls. Founded in 1966 and celebrating its 54th season, ATC is led by Kasser Family Artistic Director Sean Daniels and Managing Director Geri Wright. ATC operates in two major cities and is the preeminent professional theatre in Arizona, recognized as the official State theatre.

Media Contact

Ivana Morales, Evolve PR and Marketing, +1 973-864-4523, ivana@evolveprandmarketing.com

SOURCE Arizona Theatre Company