TEAMSTERS LOCAL 983 FILES CHARGES AGAINST LAMB WESTON

Union Alleges Company Engaged in Egregiously Unlawful Activity
POCATELLO, Idaho, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 983 has filed a complaint at the National Labor Relations Board against Lamb Weston in American Falls, Idaho. Local 983 represents workers at the food processing facility who prepare potato products for McDonald's, Wendy's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and a wide variety of other companies.
The complaint alleges several charges against Lamb Weston. Among them are refusing to bargain with the union in good faith, disciplining workers for engaging in federally protected union activities, forcing staff to work 12 hour shifts with little to no advance notice, failing to recognize the union and much more.
"There's no reason for the company to be so unreasonable during negotiations," said LaWanda Ellsworth, Teamsters Local 983 Business Agent. "The company has delayed our requests for meeting dates and information and there are a lot of issues that these workers want addressed – injuries, lack of respect, wages, benefits, excessive forced overtime, the need for family and work life balance; especially outsourcing. The company already hires temps and they're looking to bring in prisoners who can legally paid be far less than minimum wage."
Candice Abbey works at that Lamb Weston plant in American Falls. She said that a strong union contract is what's best for everyone who works at the facility.
"Demanding hours, being rushed to complete a task within a certain amount of time, the mental and physical wear and tear on our bodies – that time is over," said Abbey. "Having a strong contract means that we're only asking for what is fair."
Lamb Weston made over $3 billion in revenue last year. The average worker at the company makes 115 times less than its CEO, Tom Werner.
Founded in 1942, Teamsters Local 983 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Eastern Idaho. For more information, go to http://www.teamsterslocal983.com/
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org
SOURCE Teamsters Local 983
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.