Beau Freyermuth is Latest Addition to Thriving P&C Team at Newfront

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Beau Freyermuth on board as a Senior Vice President and P&C Producer. Beau joins Newfront from HUB International, where he worked closely with clients to develop strategic risk management and insurance solutions.
"We are tremendously excited to add Beau and his drive, curiosity, and passion to the Newfront team. Beau will immediately build upon the strong culture and continue to build immense value on behalf of our clients and colleagues," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "With Beau now on board, Newfront continues to grow with the best and brightest in the industry."
Beau, who is in the Bay Area and will serve clients throughout the state and country, has more than 20 years of experience in the industry.
"Beau's reputation and impressive knack for successfully combining client interactions, consulting, and risk management will be a great addition to our team," said Tom Whitenight, Executive Vice President and Northern California Regional Managing Director at Newfront. "I look forward to seeing the impact he will have on enhancing our exceptional client experiences."
About Newfront
Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.
Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.
Contact Information
Jane Paolucci
Senior Vice President, Marketing
Newfront
jane.paolucci@newfront.com
415-798-2693
SOURCE Newfront
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.