Express Wash Concepts Ranks #70 on Inc. Magazine's 2022 List of the Midwest's Fastest Growing Private Companies

Express Wash Concepts accelerates from #175 on 2021 regional list with 148% 3-year Growth
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced it has been ranked #70 on Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list. Part of the annual Inc. 5000 annual franchise, the regional list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in 12 Midwestern states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Ohio.
"As Express Wash Concepts continues to strive for responsible, rapid growth we are proud to be recognized by Inc. as one of only 8 Central Ohio fastest growing businesses on this year's list," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to continuing to provide great high-growth career opportunities for our 850+ team members, and thank our team members, customers and partners for helping us achieve this repeat recognition."
Express Wash Concepts currently operates 49 Ohio and Indiana-based express car washes in Central Ohio, Greater Dayton, Greater Cleveland, Greater Toledo and Richmond, Indiana. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. Express Wash Concepts also operates 13 locations in Greater Pittsburgh and the Hampton Roads, VA area, and expects to open an additional 50+ locations in 2022.
The 144 Midwestern companies profiled in the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list show continued rates of growth across all industries. in 2020 alone, they added 19,821 jobs and nearly $11.7 billion to the Midwest region's economy. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest, including company profiles and interactive database can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/midwest.
About Express Wash Concepts:
Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of 62+ award winning, express car wash locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Virginia under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Meyers Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash, Snazzy's Express Car Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.
About Inc. 5000 Regionals:
The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent— not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies— as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million.
