InetSoft Named Top Performer in the Spring 2022 Business Intelligence Software Customer Success Report

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InetSoft Technology (http://www.inetsoft.com), a pioneer in data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, announced it has been named a Top Performer in the Business Intelligence Software category for the Spring 2022 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers.

FeaturedCustomers is the leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software & services helping potential B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions through vendor validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.

FeaturedCustomers evaluated all the potential Business Intelligence Software companies on its platform for possible inclusion in the report. Only 27 companies met the criteria needed for being included in the Spring 2022 Business Intelligence Software Customer Success Report. InetSoft earned a Top Performer award in the category.

The Customer Success Report is based on the curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials, and videos from across the web, telling a complete story of vendors in the Business Intelligence Software space through real customer experiences. Rankings are determined by multiple factors including total number of customer success content, social media and market presence, vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends, and additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties.

Top Performer - The Top Performer designation is awarded to vendors with significant market presence and enough customer success content to validate their vision. Top Performers' products are highly rated by their customers but have not achieved the customer base and scale of a Market Leader. Highly rated by customers, InetSoft consistently publishes high quality, vendor produced customer success content and curates quality customer references from multiple third-party sites.

"In such a cluttered marketplace, being ranked as a standout based primarily on customer reviews is a gratifying accomplishment," commented Mark Flaherty, CMO at InetSoft. "For the second year in a row, our customers have given us such high ratings in customer support, product reliability, and return on investment."

About InetSoft

Since 1996, InetSoft has been delivering easy, agile, and robust business intelligence software that makes it possible for organizations and solution providers of all sizes to deploy or embed full-featured business intelligence solutions. At the core of the platform is a data mashup and transformation engine that can preclude the need for data warehouse and data preparation expenses. Application highlights include visually-compelling, interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect production reporting, and machine learning functionality accessible to non-data scientists. All of these capabilities combine to allow a maximum degree of self-service that benefits the average business user, the IT administrator, and the developer. InetSoft's solutions have been deployed at over 5,000 organizations worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 companies, spanning all types of industries.

About FeaturedCustomers:

