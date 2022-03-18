Statement by Minister Hussen on Holi

Today, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours
OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Holi. Also known as the Festival of Colours, Holi marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring.
Traditionally, families and friends will gather to light bonfires, dance, share food and spray each other with water and coloured powder. For many, this festival is one of the most joyous times of the year when people celebrate the enduring power of hope, peace, and the triumph of light over darkness.
This is also a time for Canadians to take the opportunity to recognize the incredible past and current contributions made by Hindu Canadians to Canada. We are proud to celebrate the diverse communities and rich cultures that make our country what it is today.
As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish Canadians of all backgrounds celebrating Holi a very joyous and wonderful festival with their loved ones. Keep well and stay safe. Holi Hai!
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
